Munster Hurling – Cork v Limerick – Preview, Starting Teams and Live score updates

By Garth Kenny
Munster Championship Preview: Cork vs. Limerick – Clash of Fortunes at SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh

Live scores for Cork v Limerick 

Another intriguing Munster SHC encounter looms Leeside as Cork prepares to host Limerick at SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh. For Cork, securing a victory against the standard bearers of Limerick, who have made a typically smart start down south, is imperative.

Limerick, finishing strongly to overcome Clare and subsequently cruising to victory against Tipperary, enters the match with momentum on their side. Despite setbacks, such as Peter Casey’s injury, Limerick boasts depth in their panel, with players like Aaron Gillane stepping up to provide scores and inspiration.

For Cork, managed by Pat Ryan, losses to Waterford and Clare have heightened the significance of this match. A victory is not only crucial for their championship aspirations but also serves as an opportunity to break their championship drought against Limerick, with their last win dating back to 2019.

In the quest for victory, Cork relies heavily on Patrick Horgan’s scoring prowess, while Alan Connolly adds to their attacking threat. With both teams showcasing formidable talent and resilience, this clash promises to be a spectacle of hurling excellence, with each side eager to seize the moment and secure a vital win. Don’t miss the action as Cork and Limerick renew their rivalry in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter at SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Eoin Downey, Seán O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Robert Downey, Mark Coleman; Ethan Twomey, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Declan Dalton, Shane Barrett, Séamus Harnedy; Patrick Horgan, Alan Connolly, Brian Hayes.

Subs: Brion Saunderson, Ger Mellerick, Damien Cahalane, Eoin Roche, Tommy O’Connell, Luke Meade, Brian Roche, Conor Lehane, Seán Twomey, Jack O’Connor, Shane Kingston.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Will O’Donoghue, Cian Lynch; Gearóid Hegarty, David Reidy, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Cathal O’Neill.

Subs: David McCarthy, Conor Boylan, Colin Coughlan, Adam English, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Aidan O’Connor, Fergal O’Connor, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, Oisín O’Reilly, Mark Quinlan.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

