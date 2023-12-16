HomeRugby2024 Connacht Senior Rugby School Cup Draws & Fixtures
2024 Connacht Senior Rugby School Cup Draws & Fixtures

The Senior A Cup pools reveal exciting matchups featuring Coláiste Éinde Salthill, Coláiste Iognáid, and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) in Pool A alongside defending champions Sligo Grammar and Summerhill College Sligo.

In Pool B, Garbally College Ballinasloe contends with tough competitors Marist College Athlone, St. Muredach’s Ballina, and Roscommon CBS.

Senior A Schools Cup Draw:
Pool A

– Sligo Grammar
– Coláiste Éinde
– Summerhill College
– Coláiste Iognáid (The Jez)
– St. Joseph’s (The Bish)

Pool B

– Marist College
– Garbally College
– St Muredach’s College
– CBS Roscommon”

Junior A Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

– Marist College A
– Garbally College
– Summerhill College
– CBS Roscommon

Pool B

– Sligo Grammar
– St. Joseph’s (The Bish)
– Coláiste Iognáid

The Junior A Schools Cup draws also feature Marist College A, Garbally College, Summerhill College, and CBS Roscommon in Pool A. Pool B showcases Sligo Grammar, St. Joseph’s (The Bish), and Coláiste Iognáid.”

 

