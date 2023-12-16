2024 Connacht Senior Rugby School Cup Draws & Fixtures

The Senior A Cup pools reveal exciting matchups featuring Coláiste Éinde Salthill, Coláiste Iognáid, and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) in Pool A alongside defending champions Sligo Grammar and Summerhill College Sligo.
In Pool B, Garbally College Ballinasloe contends with tough competitors Marist College Athlone, St. Muredach’s Ballina, and Roscommon CBS.
Senior A Schools Cup Draw:
Pool A
– Sligo Grammar
– Coláiste Éinde
– Summerhill College
– Coláiste Iognáid (The Jez)
– St. Joseph’s (The Bish)
Pool B
– Marist College
– Garbally College
– St Muredach’s College
– CBS Roscommon”
Junior A Schools Cup Draw:
Pool A
– Marist College A
– Garbally College
– Summerhill College
– CBS Roscommon
Pool B
– Sligo Grammar
– St. Joseph’s (The Bish)
– Coláiste Iognáid
The Junior A Schools Cup draws also feature Marist College A, Garbally College, Summerhill College, and CBS Roscommon in Pool A. Pool B showcases Sligo Grammar, St. Joseph’s (The Bish), and Coláiste Iognáid.”