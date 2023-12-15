HomeRacing irishSaracens v Connacht - Preview, Team News & Betting
Racing irish

Saracens v Connacht – Preview, Team News & Betting

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Preview: Saracens vs. Connacht – Investec Champions Cup Clash

Nick Tompkins emphasises the magnitude of Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup fixture between Saracens and Connacht, labeling it as the defining game of the season for the Men in Black. As Saracens aim to reignite their European campaign, this encounter at StoneX Stadium promises high stakes and intense competition.

**Saracens Starting Lineup:**
– Front-row continuity with Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, and Alec Clarey.
– Changes in the back-line: Tompkins at outside centre, Aled Davies partnering with captain Owen Farrell at half-back, and Lucio Cinti joining the back-three.
– Notable additions on the bench: Logovi’i Mulipola and Theo Dan, both eager to make impactful contributions.

Tompkins, underlining the significance of this clash, acknowledges the team’s need for consistency and identity, anticipating a tough challenge against a formidable Connacht side.

*Saracens Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, comments:* “This game marks a crucial turning point for us. It’s about finding our rhythm and asserting our identity on the European stage. The changes in our lineup reflect our determination to secure a pivotal victory.”

**Connacht’s Lineup and Milestones:**
– Club captain Jack Carty reaches a milestone, marking his 200th appearance for Connacht, a testament to his enduring impact and prowess.
– Other changes in the starting 15, including the return of key players Thornbury and Bolton after injury lay-offs.
– Head Coach Pete Wilkins emphasizes the team’s rigorous preparation and determination to deliver a performance reflecting their season aspirations against a respected Saracens outfit.

*Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins states:* “As players and coaches, we’ve been incredibly focused in our preparation. This game is an opportunity for us to showcase our abilities and bounce back from our previous outing. Saracens pose a significant challenge, but we’re geared up for a strong performance.”

The collision between Saracens and Connacht promises an intriguing clash of rugby titans, both sides driven by ambition and determination to secure a pivotal victory in this Investec Champions Cup encounter.

**Starting Teams:**

*Saracens:*
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Alec Clarey
4. Maro Itoje
5. Theo McFarland
6. Juan Martin Gonzalez
7. Andy Christie
8. Billy Vunipola
9. Aled Davies
10. Owen Farrell (c)
11. Sean Maitland
12. Olly Hartley
13. Nick Tompkins
14. Lucio Cinti
15. Alex Goode

*Connacht:*
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Jack Aungier
4. Darragh Murray
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle
9. Caolin Blade
10. Jack Carty (C)
11. Shayne Bolton
12. Bundee Aki
13. Tom Farrell
14. Byron Ralston
15. John Porch

The clash kicks off at 1 pm on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, Live on TNT sports at StoneX Stadium, promising a thrilling showdown between these powerhouse rugby teams.

Bookies expect Saracens to win by 18pts.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
The Paddy Power World Darts Championship Prize Fund
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv