Saracens v Connacht – Preview, Team News & Betting

Preview: Saracens vs. Connacht – Investec Champions Cup Clash

Nick Tompkins emphasises the magnitude of Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup fixture between Saracens and Connacht, labeling it as the defining game of the season for the Men in Black. As Saracens aim to reignite their European campaign, this encounter at StoneX Stadium promises high stakes and intense competition.

**Saracens Starting Lineup:**

– Front-row continuity with Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, and Alec Clarey.

– Changes in the back-line: Tompkins at outside centre, Aled Davies partnering with captain Owen Farrell at half-back, and Lucio Cinti joining the back-three.

– Notable additions on the bench: Logovi’i Mulipola and Theo Dan, both eager to make impactful contributions.

Tompkins, underlining the significance of this clash, acknowledges the team’s need for consistency and identity, anticipating a tough challenge against a formidable Connacht side.

*Saracens Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, comments:* “This game marks a crucial turning point for us. It’s about finding our rhythm and asserting our identity on the European stage. The changes in our lineup reflect our determination to secure a pivotal victory.”

**Connacht’s Lineup and Milestones:**

– Club captain Jack Carty reaches a milestone, marking his 200th appearance for Connacht, a testament to his enduring impact and prowess.

– Other changes in the starting 15, including the return of key players Thornbury and Bolton after injury lay-offs.

– Head Coach Pete Wilkins emphasizes the team’s rigorous preparation and determination to deliver a performance reflecting their season aspirations against a respected Saracens outfit.

*Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins states:* “As players and coaches, we’ve been incredibly focused in our preparation. This game is an opportunity for us to showcase our abilities and bounce back from our previous outing. Saracens pose a significant challenge, but we’re geared up for a strong performance.”

The collision between Saracens and Connacht promises an intriguing clash of rugby titans, both sides driven by ambition and determination to secure a pivotal victory in this Investec Champions Cup encounter.

**Starting Teams:**

*Saracens:*

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Alec Clarey

4. Maro Itoje

5. Theo McFarland

6. Juan Martin Gonzalez

7. Andy Christie

8. Billy Vunipola

9. Aled Davies

10. Owen Farrell (c)

11. Sean Maitland

12. Olly Hartley

13. Nick Tompkins

14. Lucio Cinti

15. Alex Goode

*Connacht:*

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Darragh Murray

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

9. Caolin Blade

10. Jack Carty (C)

11. Shayne Bolton

12. Bundee Aki

13. Tom Farrell

14. Byron Ralston

15. John Porch

The clash kicks off at 1 pm on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, Live on TNT sports at StoneX Stadium, promising a thrilling showdown between these powerhouse rugby teams.

Bookies expect Saracens to win by 18pts.

