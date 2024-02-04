HomeGAAGAA Results & Reviews - Roscommon and Galway draw
GAA

GAA Results & Reviews – Roscommon and Galway draw

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
0
35

Exciting Showdown Ends in a Deadlock: Roscommon 0-9 Galway 0-9

The clash between Roscommon and Galway at Dr. Hyde Park unfolded in a dramatic fashion, ultimately resulting in a hard-fought draw. Despite the windy conditions, both teams displayed commendable resilience, ensuring an intense battle until the final whistle.

First-Half Tussle

Galway, facing the wind, showcased their determination early on, with Robert Finnerty securing the first score of the game. Roscommon responded swiftly, led by the accurate Conor Cox and the industrious Daire Cregg, who helped them gain a narrow lead at halftime.

Galway’s Fightback

The second half saw Galway intensify their efforts, with Roscommon’s Eoin McCormack and Ben O’Carroll facing a relentless onslaught. Despite Galway’s Robert Finnerty and Cillian Ó Curraoin chipping away at Roscommon’s lead, the home side managed to maintain their advantage.

Nail-Biting Finish

As the game reached its climax, both teams sought a decisive breakthrough. However, missed opportunities plagued their efforts, leading to a deadlock at the final whistle. Donie Smith’s red card for Roscommon and Jack McCabe’s black card for Galway added further drama to the closing stages, ensuring a tense finale.

Reflections and Next Steps

Although the draw provided both teams with their first league points of the season, managers Davy Burke and Pádraic Joyce were left with mixed emotions. While they acknowledged the positives from their teams’ performances, they also identified areas for improvement as they prepare for the upcoming fixtures.

Conclusion

The clash between Roscommon and Galway encapsulated the spirit of GAA football, with both sides displaying determination, resilience, and skill. As they reflect on this thrilling encounter, both teams will draw inspiration from their performances as they strive for success in the remainder of the season.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-5 (4fs), Daire Cregg 0-1, Ruaidhrí Fallon 0-1, Ben O’Carroll 0-1, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Galway: Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-3 (2fs), Robert Finnerty 0-2 (2fs), Matthew Tierney 0-2 (1f), Kieran Molloy 0-1, Paul Conroy 0-1 (f).

Roscommon: Conor Carroll; David Murray, Niall Higgins, Robbie Dolan; Niall Daly, Ruaidhrí Fallon, Eoin McCormack; Enda Smith, Dylan Ruane; Cian Connolly, Donie Smith, Daire Cregg; Diarmuid Murtagh, Ciarán Lennon, Ben O’Carroll.

Subs: Conor Cox for Lennon 9, Brian Stack for Connolly 29, Keith Doyle for Ruane 43, James Fitzpatrick for Cregg 64, Evan Flynn for Dolan 70, Andrew Glennon for Murtagh 70.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Eoghan Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Seán Mulkerrin; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Kieran Molloy, Matthew Tierney, Cathal Sweeney; Liam Ó Conghaile, Robert Finnerty, Cillian Ó Curraoin.

Subs: Johnny Heaney for Kelly 38, Céin Darcy for Ó Curraoin 55, Jack McCabe for Finnerty 61, Patrick Egan for Mulkerrin 70.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
David Clifford stars as Kerry get result against Monaghan
Next article
Sport on TV this weekend – Six Nations, GAA & Superbowl
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie