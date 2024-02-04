HomeGAADavid Clifford stars as Kerry get result against Monaghan
David Clifford stars as Kerry get result against Monaghan

Garth Kenny
Kerry Starts Allianz Football League with a Victory

Dominant Display by Kerry

Secures Win Over Monaghan
Kerry claimed their first victory in the Allianz Football League with a convincing performance against Monaghan in Clones.

Key Players Shine for Kerry

New captain Paudie Clifford and former skippers David Clifford and Tadhg Morley boosted Kerry’s challenge, with standout performances from Seán O’Shea, David Clifford, and Diarmuid O’Connor.

Exciting Game Highlights

Despite early challenges and missed penalty appeals, Kerry rallied with goals from Cillian Burke, David Clifford, and Diarmuid O’Connor to secure their lead.

Second-Half Dominance

Kerry maintained their momentum in the second half, with impressive left-footed efforts from Seán O’Shea and contributions from key players extending their lead.

Final Whistle

Kerry sealed the win with a late goal from Diarmuid O’Connor, ending the game with a comfortable victory.

Looking Ahead

Next up, Kerry faces Mayo while Monaghan travels to Derry in round three.

Scorers for Kerry: Seán O’Shea 0-7 (2f), David Clifford 1-1, Diarmuid O’Connor 1-0, Cillian Burke 1-0, Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Dylan Casey 0-1, Jason Foley 0-1, Paudie Clifford 0-1, Conor Geaney 0-1, Dara Moynihan 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Jack McCarron 0-3 (1m), Ryan O’Toole 1-0, Stephen Mooney 0-2 (1m), Stephen O’Hanlon 0-1, Gary Mohan 0-1, Kieran Duffy 0-1 (m), Jason Irwin 0-1, Mícheál McCarville 0-1, Ciarán McNulty 0-1, Michael Hamill 0-1.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Joe O’Connor; Ronan Buckley, Dylan Geaney, Cillian Burke; Conor Geaney, Seán O’Shea, Dara Moynihan.

Subs: David Clifford for Buckley (32); Paudie Clifford for C Geaney (HT); Tadhg Morley for G O’Sullivan (inj., 48); Adrian Spillane for D Geaney (55); Barry Dan O’Sullivan for Moynihan (61); Seán O’Brien for Casey (inj., 66),

Monaghan: Darren McDonnell; Ryan Wylie, Killian Lavelle, Ryan O’Toole; Kevin Sheridan, Kieran Duffy, Kevin Loughran; Joel Wilson, Gary Mohan; Ciarán McNulty, Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Hamill; David Garland, Jack McCarron, Jason Irwin.

Subs: Stephen Mooney for Garland (HT); Mícheál McCarville for Wilson (43); Andrew Woods for Irwin (52); Karl O’Connell for Sheridan (55); Bobby Walker for Loughran (70).

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

