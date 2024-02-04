Allianz Football League Division One witnessed a thrilling encounter between Mayo and Dublin, with Mayo clinching a dramatic victory with a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-14.

The match reached its climax in the last minute of stoppage time when Ryan O’Donoghue’s clever free kick set up Fergal Boland for the winning point, sealing Mayo’s triumph.

Throughout the game, Mayo showcased remarkable resilience, especially as Dublin took an early lead, with Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan posing significant threats. Despite Dublin’s dominance, Mayo, led by the outstanding Paddy Durcan, remained composed and staged a comeback, leveling the score with four consecutive points from O’Donoghue, Towey, and Tuohy.

At halftime, the teams were deadlocked at 0-8 each, setting the stage for a tense second half. Dublin made a strong start after the break, with goalkeeper David O’Hanlon and Paddy Small scoring crucial frees before Cormac Costello added a point from play. However, Mayo responded emphatically, with O’Donoghue converting a free and substitute Stephen Coen scoring a crucial goal to put Mayo ahead.

The remainder of the match was tightly contested, with both teams trading scores. Costello and O’Donoghue exchanged frees, while Cian Murphy and O’Callaghan kept Dublin in the game with vital points. However, Mayo continued to battle relentlessly, with O’Donoghue playing a pivotal role, providing both scores and assists.

In the end, O’Donoghue’s assist for Boland’s winning point sealed Mayo’s victory, much to the delight of the home crowd. For Mayo, victories over traditional rivals like Galway and Dublin hold special significance, highlighting the team’s determination and resilience. This thrilling encounter showcased the intensity and excitement of Allianz Football League Division One, leaving fans eagerly anticipating

the next round of matches.

WATCH: Full-Time Highlights Mayo are 2 from 2 in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League, after securing a single point victory over Dublin.@MayoGAA 1-12@DubGAAOfficial 0-14 Enjoy the best of the action with #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/YLDskvRWAB — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 3, 2024

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-7 (6fs), Stephen Coen 1-0, Jack Carney, Bob Tuohy, Paul Towey, Fergal Boland, Cormac Reape (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-4 (3fs), Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan 0-2 each, Brian Fenton, Greg McEneaney, Seán Bugler, and Paddy Small (f) 0-1 each.

Mayo: Colm Reape; Jack Coyne, Rory Brickenden, Sam Callinan; Paddy Durcan, David McBrien, Eoghan McLaughlin; Jordan Flynn, Jack Carney; Conor Reid, Fergal Boland, Bob Tuohy; Aidan O’Shea, Paul Towey, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Donnacha McHugh for Reid (10), Stephen Coen for Mclaughlin (33), Tommy Conroy for Towey (49), Cillian O’Connor for O’Shea (58), Diarmuid Duffy for Tuohy (64).

Dublin: David O’Hanlon; Theo Clancy, Seán MacMahon, Lee Gannon; Greg McEneaney, Cian Murphy, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Seán Bugler; Ross McGarry, Colm Basquel, Ciarán Kilkenny; Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello.

Subs: John Small for McCaffrey (51), Niall Scully for McGarry (54), Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne for Basquel (57), Lorcan O’Dell for Costello (65), Killian O’Gara for P Small (69).

