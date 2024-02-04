HomeGAAReport and Video Highlights - Mayo beat Dublin with injury time score
GAA

Report and Video Highlights – Mayo beat Dublin with injury time score

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
0
11

Allianz Football League Division One witnessed a thrilling encounter between Mayo and Dublin, with Mayo clinching a dramatic victory with a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-14.

The match reached its climax in the last minute of stoppage time when Ryan O’Donoghue’s clever free kick set up Fergal Boland for the winning point, sealing Mayo’s triumph.

Throughout the game, Mayo showcased remarkable resilience, especially as Dublin took an early lead, with Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan posing significant threats. Despite Dublin’s dominance, Mayo, led by the outstanding Paddy Durcan, remained composed and staged a comeback, leveling the score with four consecutive points from O’Donoghue, Towey, and Tuohy.

At halftime, the teams were deadlocked at 0-8 each, setting the stage for a tense second half. Dublin made a strong start after the break, with goalkeeper David O’Hanlon and Paddy Small scoring crucial frees before Cormac Costello added a point from play. However, Mayo responded emphatically, with O’Donoghue converting a free and substitute Stephen Coen scoring a crucial goal to put Mayo ahead.

The remainder of the match was tightly contested, with both teams trading scores. Costello and O’Donoghue exchanged frees, while Cian Murphy and O’Callaghan kept Dublin in the game with vital points. However, Mayo continued to battle relentlessly, with O’Donoghue playing a pivotal role, providing both scores and assists.

In the end, O’Donoghue’s assist for Boland’s winning point sealed Mayo’s victory, much to the delight of the home crowd. For Mayo, victories over traditional rivals like Galway and Dublin hold special significance, highlighting the team’s determination and resilience. This thrilling encounter showcased the intensity and excitement of Allianz Football League Division One, leaving fans eagerly anticipating
the next round of matches.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-7 (6fs), Stephen Coen 1-0, Jack Carney, Bob Tuohy, Paul Towey, Fergal Boland, Cormac Reape (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-4 (3fs), Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan 0-2 each, Brian Fenton, Greg McEneaney, Seán Bugler, and Paddy Small (f) 0-1 each.

Mayo: Colm Reape; Jack Coyne, Rory Brickenden, Sam Callinan; Paddy Durcan, David McBrien, Eoghan McLaughlin; Jordan Flynn, Jack Carney; Conor Reid, Fergal Boland, Bob Tuohy; Aidan O’Shea, Paul Towey, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Donnacha McHugh for Reid (10), Stephen Coen for Mclaughlin (33), Tommy Conroy for Towey (49), Cillian O’Connor for O’Shea (58), Diarmuid Duffy for Tuohy (64).

Dublin: David O’Hanlon; Theo Clancy, Seán MacMahon, Lee Gannon; Greg McEneaney, Cian Murphy, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Seán Bugler; Ross McGarry, Colm Basquel, Ciarán Kilkenny; Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello.

Subs: John Small for McCaffrey (51), Niall Scully for McGarry (54), Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne for Basquel (57), Lorcan O’Dell for Costello (65), Killian O’Gara for P Small (69).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Hurling Match Report – Galway hurlers hammer Westmeath
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie