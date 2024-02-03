HomeGAAHurling Match Report - Galway hurlers hammer Westmeath
GAA

Hurling Match Report – Galway hurlers hammer Westmeath

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
47

Dominant Display: Galway’s Triumph Over Westmeath

In a commanding performance, Galway secured a resounding victory over Westmeath at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Led by Henry Shefflin, Galway capitalized on the advantage of a strong wind in the first half.

Early Battle: Westmeath’s Resilience

Despite the windy conditions, Westmeath put up a spirited fight throughout the opening half, with goalkeeper Noel Conaty making impressive saves. Niall Mitchell’s effectiveness as a sweeper and Darragh Egerton’s energetic play in defense kept Westmeath in contention.

Galway’s Ascendancy: Clinical Scoring

As the game progressed, Galway settled into their rhythm, showcasing their scoring prowess with seven different players contributing points within the first 13 minutes. Evan Niland’s accuracy from placed balls added to Galway’s dominance, while Conaty’s goalkeeping heroics kept Westmeath within reach.

Second-Half Surge: Galway’s Authority

In the second half, Galway further asserted their dominance, with Jason Flynn and Cianan Fahy finding the net to extend their lead. Substitute Conor Whelan’s goal sealed the victory for Galway, highlighting their depth and attacking flair.

Conclusion: Galway’s Commanding Victory

Despite Westmeath’s resilience, Galway’s clinical scoring and defensive solidity proved too much to handle, resulting in a comprehensive win.

Scorers for Galway: E Niland 0-11 (6fs, 1’65), J Flynn 2-2, G Lee 0-5, T Monaghan 0-4, C Fahy 1-1, C Whelan 1-0, D MacLoughlin, D O’Shea 0-2 each, J Cooney, D Morrisey, J Ryan, R Glennon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: D Williams 0-7 (6f), D O’Reilly 0-2, M Cunningham, D Clinton, N Mitchell 0-1 each.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Jack Grealish, TJ Brennan, Eoin Lawless; Cianan Fahy, Daithí Burke, Padraic Mannion; Donal O’Shea, Seán Linnane; Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, John Cooney; Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Declan MacLoughlin.

Subs: Jamie Ryan for MacLoughlin (HT), Ronan Glennon for Linnane (49), Darren Morrisey for Burke (50), Conor Whelan for Cooney (54), Ian McGlynn for Niland (inj., 59), Dan Loftus for Lawless (64).

Westmeath: Noel Conaty; Connor Gaffney, Johnny Bermingham, Darragh Egerton; Jack Gillen, Kevin Regan, Cormac Boyle; Shane McGovern, Michael Daly; Owen McCabe, Darragh Clinton, Niall Mitchell; David Williams, Eoin Keyes, Peter Clarke.

Subs: David O’Reilly for Keyes (46), Mark Cunningham for Daly (53), Joey Boyle for Bermingham (inj., 60), Ciaran Doyle for Clarke (66), Oisín Loughlin for McGovern (66).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Video Highlights – Tipperary Hurlers get result against Dublin
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie