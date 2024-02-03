Hurling Match Report – Galway hurlers hammer Westmeath

Dominant Display: Galway’s Triumph Over Westmeath

In a commanding performance, Galway secured a resounding victory over Westmeath at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Led by Henry Shefflin, Galway capitalized on the advantage of a strong wind in the first half.

Early Battle: Westmeath’s Resilience

Despite the windy conditions, Westmeath put up a spirited fight throughout the opening half, with goalkeeper Noel Conaty making impressive saves. Niall Mitchell’s effectiveness as a sweeper and Darragh Egerton’s energetic play in defense kept Westmeath in contention.

Galway’s Ascendancy: Clinical Scoring

As the game progressed, Galway settled into their rhythm, showcasing their scoring prowess with seven different players contributing points within the first 13 minutes. Evan Niland’s accuracy from placed balls added to Galway’s dominance, while Conaty’s goalkeeping heroics kept Westmeath within reach.

Second-Half Surge: Galway’s Authority

In the second half, Galway further asserted their dominance, with Jason Flynn and Cianan Fahy finding the net to extend their lead. Substitute Conor Whelan’s goal sealed the victory for Galway, highlighting their depth and attacking flair.

Conclusion: Galway’s Commanding Victory

Despite Westmeath’s resilience, Galway’s clinical scoring and defensive solidity proved too much to handle, resulting in a comprehensive win.

Scorers for Galway: E Niland 0-11 (6fs, 1’65), J Flynn 2-2, G Lee 0-5, T Monaghan 0-4, C Fahy 1-1, C Whelan 1-0, D MacLoughlin, D O’Shea 0-2 each, J Cooney, D Morrisey, J Ryan, R Glennon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: D Williams 0-7 (6f), D O’Reilly 0-2, M Cunningham, D Clinton, N Mitchell 0-1 each.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Jack Grealish, TJ Brennan, Eoin Lawless; Cianan Fahy, Daithí Burke, Padraic Mannion; Donal O’Shea, Seán Linnane; Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, John Cooney; Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Declan MacLoughlin.

Subs: Jamie Ryan for MacLoughlin (HT), Ronan Glennon for Linnane (49), Darren Morrisey for Burke (50), Conor Whelan for Cooney (54), Ian McGlynn for Niland (inj., 59), Dan Loftus for Lawless (64).

Westmeath: Noel Conaty; Connor Gaffney, Johnny Bermingham, Darragh Egerton; Jack Gillen, Kevin Regan, Cormac Boyle; Shane McGovern, Michael Daly; Owen McCabe, Darragh Clinton, Niall Mitchell; David Williams, Eoin Keyes, Peter Clarke.

Subs: David O’Reilly for Keyes (46), Mark Cunningham for Daly (53), Joey Boyle for Bermingham (inj., 60), Ciaran Doyle for Clarke (66), Oisín Loughlin for McGovern (66).

