Video Highlights – Tipperary Hurlers get result against Dublin

Tipperary’s Dominant Performance

Tipperary started their Allianz Hurling League campaign with a commanding victory, buoyed by goals from Sean Ryan and Jake Morris.

Liam Cahill’s Tactical Brilliance

Under Liam Cahill’s guidance, Tipperary displayed tactical prowess, maintaining a significant lead throughout the game.

Jake Morris’s Heroics

Morris’s explosive performance in the final quarter, including a crucial goal, sealed Tipperary’s triumph.

Gearoid O’Connor’s Influence

Free-taker Gearoid O’Connor’s remarkable accuracy, scoring 0-12, was instrumental in Tipperary’s victory.

Dublin’s Disappointing Start

Dublin, aiming for a strong start at home, failed to match Tipperary’s intensity, signaling a challenging season ahead.

Cahill’s Squad Depth

Cahill’s squad depth was evident, with 13 different scorers and 20 players utilized during the match.

Team Rosters and Changes

Both teams underwent roster changes since their previous encounter in the Championship, with Tipperary fielding only six starters from the previous lineup.

Dublin’s Absentees

Dublin faced challenges with several key players missing due to injury or absence, affecting their performance.

Tipperary’s Strategic Advantage

Tipperary capitalized on favorable conditions and strategic play to maintain control, highlighted by goalkeeper Rhys Shelly’s remarkable long-range score.

Dublin’s Second-Half Rally

Despite a spirited second-half performance from Dublin, Tipperary’s resilience, and Morris’s decisive goal ensured victory.

Conclusion

Tipperary’s dominant display and clinical finishing secured a convincing win, setting the tone for their league campaign, while Dublin faces an uphill battle to recover from their opening defeat.

Scorers for Tipperary: Gearoid O’Connor 0-12 (0-8f, 0-1 65, 0-1 s/l), Jake Morris 1-4, Sean Ryan 1-0, Eoghan Connolly 0-2, Rhys Shelly 0-1 (0-1f), Willie Connors 0-1, Bryan O’Mara 0-1, Conor Bowe 0-1, Craig Morgan 0-1, Alan Tynan 0-1, John McGrath 0-1, Andrew Ormond 0-1, Joe Fogarty 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Cian O’Sullivan 0-11 (0-8f, 0-1 s/l), Fergal Whitely 0-3, Conor Burke 0-2, Sean Currie 0-2, Brian Hayes 0-1, Jake Malone 0-1, Diarmaid O Dulaing 0-1, Paul Crummey 0-1.

Tipperary: Rhys Shelly; Craig Morgan, Ronan Maher, Johnny Ryan; Bryan O’Mara, Robert Byrne, Conor Bowe; Willie Connors, Eoghan Connolly; Gearoid O’Connor, John McGrath, Alan Tynan; Jake Morris, Sean Ryan, Andrew Ormond.

Subs: Mark Kehoe for McGrath 52, Darragh Stakelum for Tynan 56, Barry Heffernan for Connolly 61, Joe Fogarty for Connors 64, Patrick Maher for Ormond 69.

Dublin: Eddie Gibbons; Mark Grogan, Paddy Smyth, John Bellew; Darragh Power, Conor Donohoe, Daire Gray; Conor Burke, Brian Hayes; Jake Malone, Ronan Hayes, Sean Currie; Cian O’Sullivan, Diarmaid O Dulaing, Paul Crummey.

Subs: James Madden for Grogan 25, Fergal Whitely for Ronan Hayes 34, Davy Keogh for Malone 44, Sean Gallagher for Currie 58.

 

