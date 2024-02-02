Smith Triumphs in Cardiff Season Opener
Michael Smith started the 2024 BetMGM Premier League season with a bang, clinching victory on Night One in Cardiff by defeating local favorite Gerwyn Price.
Early Dominance
Smith showcased his prowess with wins over Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, and Price, setting the tone for the evening’s excitement.
Nail-biting Victories
He clinched tight wins against Van Gerwen and Littler, paving his way to the final showdown against Price.
Final Showdown
Despite a strong start from Price, Smith seized control with a three-leg burst and clinched a commanding 6-2 victory.
Post-Match Reflections
Smith expressed his satisfaction with the win, highlighting the importance of timing and momentum in his performance.
Price’s Strong Start
Though Price fell short in the final, he secured three points with wins over Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross.
Continued Rivalry
Price’s victory over Aspinall mirrored his success in last year’s final, showcasing his consistency on home turf.
Spectacular Semifinal
He displayed his prowess with a dominant performance against Cross, securing victory with a remarkable 101 average.
Impressive Debuts and Returns
Littler impressed with high-quality performances, while Cross marked his return to the Premier League with a solid win against Peter Wright.
Next Up
The action continues on Night Two at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, with Smith and Price set for a rematch in the spotlight.
Broadcast
Catch all the action live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, and through various broadcast partners worldwide.
Results