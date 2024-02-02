HomeOther SportsPremier League Darts Results - Smith Triumphs in Cardiff Season Opener
Premier League Darts Results – Smith Triumphs in Cardiff Season Opener

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Smith Triumphs in Cardiff Season Opener

Michael Smith started the 2024 BetMGM Premier League season with a bang, clinching victory on Night One in Cardiff by defeating local favorite Gerwyn Price.

Early Dominance

Smith showcased his prowess with wins over Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, and Price, setting the tone for the evening’s excitement.

Nail-biting Victories

He clinched tight wins against Van Gerwen and Littler, paving his way to the final showdown against Price.

Final Showdown

Despite a strong start from Price, Smith seized control with a three-leg burst and clinched a commanding 6-2 victory.

Post-Match Reflections

Smith expressed his satisfaction with the win, highlighting the importance of timing and momentum in his performance.

Price’s Strong Start

Though Price fell short in the final, he secured three points with wins over Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross.

Continued Rivalry

Price’s victory over Aspinall mirrored his success in last year’s final, showcasing his consistency on home turf.

Spectacular Semifinal

He displayed his prowess with a dominant performance against Cross, securing victory with a remarkable 101 average.

Impressive Debuts and Returns

Littler impressed with high-quality performances, while Cross marked his return to the Premier League with a solid win against Peter Wright.

Next Up

The action continues on Night Two at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, with Smith and Price set for a rematch in the spotlight.

Broadcast

Catch all the action live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, and through various broadcast partners worldwide.

Results

2024 BetMGM Premier League
Night One – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Thursday February 1
Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross 6-3 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Michael Smith 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler 6-2 Luke Humphries
Semi-Finals
Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross
Michael Smith 6-5 Luke Littler
Final
Michael Smith 6-2 Gerwyn Price
Night Two – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Thursday February 8
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler v Rob Cross
Luke Humphries v Peter Wright

 

