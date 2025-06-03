🟢 Stuart Lancaster Appointed Connacht Head Coach in Biggest Signing in Club’s History

— A New Era Dawns as Lancaster Also Takes Over Defence Portfolio

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have pulled off a seismic coaching coup with the appointment of Stuart Lancaster as Head Coach of Connacht Rugby on a two-year deal. The move, which sees Lancaster replace Pete Wilkins, is being heralded as the biggest signing in Connacht’s history — and a genuine statement of ambition from both the province and Irish Rugby’s governing body.

The former England boss and Leinster architect arrives in Galway with a glowing résumé, having most recently led Racing 92 in France following a transformational seven-year stint with Leinster. There, he played a pivotal role in four consecutive PRO14 titles and four Champions Cup finals, including the 2018 triumph.

He also takes over as the province’s new defence coach, completing a refreshed and highly experienced coaching ticket for the 2025/26 season.

Speaking about the appointment, Lancaster said:

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Connacht Rugby and begin this new chapter of my life in the West of Ireland with my wife Nina. Connacht is a club with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Professional Men’s team programme.”

“I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent. Ever since my initial conversations with Willie, David and the rest of the selection committee, it’s clear that same belief exists here in Connacht, and that’s why I’m so excited by this opportunity.”

“There’s also the fantastic new facilities here at the new High-Performance Centre and Dexcom Stadium, which will further enable us to realise those goals. I’m looking forward to working closely with all of the staff and players, and I can’t wait to get to know the supporters and wider community over the coming weeks and months.”

Lancaster’s appointment completes Connacht’s coaching ticket for the new campaign, with Rod Seib (attack), Colm Tucker (scrum & contact), and John Muldoon (lineout & maul) also on board, as well as Billy Millard recently named as General Manager of Performance.

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane commented:

“Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in world rugby and we are absolutely thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre. He has a proven track record in developing young talent, building a high-performance environment, and most importantly, delivering success and helping teams realise their ambitions.”

“His coaching philosophy and his vision for how the game should be played, perfectly matches our own values and our own ambition. The coming year promises to be among the most historic in the club’s history, as we mark our 140th anniversary and the completion of the Dexcom Stadium redevelopment.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys added:

“Stuart is a hugely talented coach with a proven track record in developing young talent and in delivering high performing and successful teams. It was clear in the recruitment process of his knowledge and enthusiasm for Irish Rugby and this appointment will be a huge boost to the game in Ireland.”

“With plans accelerating off the pitch around their new facilities it is a significant coup and a real statement of intent for Connacht Rugby.”

Pre-season begins in July, with Lancaster set to be formally introduced to the media and fans next month. For Connacht supporters, hope is rising fast — the players are there, the facilities are ready, and now the province has landed a coach of the highest calibre.

Let’s hope he brings the mindset and structure to truly change the environment around Connacht Rugby. It’s a new chapter — and the most exciting one yet. 🟢