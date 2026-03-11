Four Grade 1 races on Ladies Day at Cheltenham

It’s day two of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day.

This afternoon’s seven-race card features four Grade 1 contests where the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at 4.00pm headlines the day’s card.

Most of the focus will on Majborough, who will likely start a short price. If producing similar form to his win at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, he should win.

13 odd-on favourites beaten

Favourites in the race have a poor record, however. There have been 13 odds-on favourites this century but just three have won. Big name favourites such as Moscow Flyer (2004), Master Minded (2010), Sizing Europe (2012), Un De Sceaux (2016), Douvan (2017), Defi Du Seuil (2020), Chacun Pour Soi (2021), Shishkin (2022) & Jonbon (2025) have all been beaten in the two-mile chasing championship.

Can I’ll Sort That give Queally Cheltenham Grade 1

The opening Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Hurdle at 1.20pm will have 13 Irish-trained runners. I’ll Sort That, who was a first winner at the highest level for Waterford handler and jockey, Declan Queally, looks to have a little to find on form based on his BHA rating of 144 – Ballyfad is rated 149 – but could make the frame.

The Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase which Lecky Watson won last season will have 11 Irish challengers in the now 14-runner field, following the withdrawal of Predators Gold and The big Westerner this morning.

Mullins bids for 15th win

The final Grade 1, and race, of the day. the Weatherbys Bumper at 5.20pm will see Willie Mullins bid for a 15th success in the race since its inception in 1992. The Closutton handler has five runners in the race, which interestingly, he won as an amateur jockey in 1996, aboard Wither Or Which.

