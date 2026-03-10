HomeNewsOld Park Star is winning favourite in Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Old Park Star is winning favourite in Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Nico de Boinville and Old Park Star win the opening SkyBet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Old Park Star (15/8) got favourite backers off to a winning start in the Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The winner, a 78th at the Festival for trainer Nicky Henderson and his Seven Barrows team, was ridden by Nico de Boinville.

The well-touted Irish-trained representatives disappointed in the opening race, where British-handled winners filled the first four places.

Sober Glory (9/2) was runner-up, one and a half lengths behind the winner.

The third-placed Mydaddypaddy, ridden by Dan Skelton, was third, a nose behind the runner-up. He may have been the unlucky runner in the race as he found himself sandwiched between the winner and runner-up inside the closing stages.

El Cairos best of the Irish

Best of the Irish was the Gordon Elliott-trained El Cairos (15/2) who came home in fifth place for Jack Kennedy.

Too Bossy For Us, the mount of Paul Townend following the earlier withdrawal of Leader D’Allier, was next best of the Irish-trained runner, with Talk The Talk next to cross the line in seventh.

