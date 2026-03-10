Lossiemouth wins Unibet Champion Hurdle

Lossiemouth (7/5 favourite) and Paul Townend won the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle on the first day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Trained at Closutton by Willie Mullins, the Rich Ricci-owned seven-year-old led home a 1-2 for mares, as Brighterdaysahead (7/2) ahead took the runner-up position.

The win is a fourth success at the Cheltenham Festival for the French-bred mare, who benefitted from the addition of cheekpieces this afternoon.

Prominent behind the race leader, Brighterdaysahead and Jack Kennedy for most of the two-mile championship, but once the grey daughter of Great Pretender took the lead she was never for catching.

Coming to the last flight, he biggest danger was in front of her, but she jumped the final hurdle perfectly, to go on for a six-length success.

Brighterdayshead, in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, was six and a half lengths behind the winner, holding off The New Lion by half a length.

