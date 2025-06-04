🇮🇪 Ireland Summer Tour Squad 2025 – Provincial Breakdown

⸻
*Uncapped players are marked with an asterisk. Squad subject to change.
🇮🇪 Ireland Summer Tour Squad 2025 – Provincial BreakdownAndy Farrell has named a youthful and dynamic 32-man squad for Ireland’s Summer Tour to Georgia and Portugal, with a strong Leinster and Munster influence and a number of uncapped talents set to get their first taste of international rugby. Here’s a full breakdown by province:
🟥 Munster (12 players)Forwards: Tom Ahern (Shannon)*, Gavin Coombes (Young Munster) (2), Alex Kendellen (UCC)*, Michael Milne (UCD)* Backs: Craig Casey (Shannon) (18, Captain), Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) (24), Calvin Nash (Young Munster) (10)
🔵 Leinster (14 players)Forwards: Ryan Baird (Dublin University) (27), Jack Boyle (UCD) (2), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University) (6), Max Deegan (Lansdowne) (2), Gus McCarthy (UCD) (4), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University)*, Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley)*, Michael Milne (UCD)* Backs: Ciaran Frawley (UCD) (8), Jimmy O’Brien (Naas) (8), Tommy O’Brien (UCD)*, Jamie Osborne (Naas) (7), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne) (8)
🟢 Connacht (6 players)Forwards: Finlay Bealham (Corinthians) (51), Darragh Murray (Buccaneers)*, Cian Prendergast (UCD) (4) Backs: Shayne Bolton*, Hugh Gavin (Galwegians)*, Ben Murphy (Clontarf)*
⚫ Ulster (8 players + 3 panellists)Forwards: Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch) (1), Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch) (16), Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch) (2), Nick Timoney (Banbridge) (3) Backs: Nathan Doak (Banbridge)*, Stuart McCloskey (Bangor) (19), Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan) (38) Training Panellists: James McNabney (City of Armagh)*, Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh)*, Zac Ward (Ballynahinch)*
🗓️ Tour Fixtures
- Saturday, 5th July: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (9pm local / 6pm Irish time)
- Saturday, 12th July: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon (7pm local / Irish time)
