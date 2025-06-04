HomeRugbyRugby IrishIreland Summer Tour Squad 2025 – Provincial Breakdown
Rugby Irish

Ireland Summer Tour Squad 2025 – Provincial Breakdown

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
37
  ⸻

🇮🇪 Ireland Summer Tour Squad 2025 – Provincial Breakdown

Andy Farrell has named a youthful and dynamic 32-man squad for Ireland’s Summer Tour to Georgia and Portugal, with a strong Leinster and Munster influence and a number of uncapped talents set to get their first taste of international rugby. Here’s a full breakdown by province:

🟥 Munster (12 players)

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Shannon)*, Gavin Coombes (Young Munster) (2), Alex Kendellen (UCC)*, Michael Milne (UCD)* Backs: Craig Casey (Shannon) (18, Captain), Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) (24), Calvin Nash (Young Munster) (10)

🔵 Leinster (14 players)

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Dublin University) (27), Jack Boyle (UCD) (2), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University) (6), Max Deegan (Lansdowne) (2), Gus McCarthy (UCD) (4), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University)*, Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley)*, Michael Milne (UCD)* Backs: Ciaran Frawley (UCD) (8), Jimmy O’Brien (Naas) (8), Tommy O’Brien (UCD)*, Jamie Osborne (Naas) (7), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne) (8)

🟢 Connacht (6 players)

Forwards: Finlay Bealham (Corinthians) (51), Darragh Murray (Buccaneers)*, Cian Prendergast (UCD) (4) Backs: Shayne Bolton*, Hugh Gavin (Galwegians)*, Ben Murphy (Clontarf)*

⚫ Ulster (8 players + 3 panellists)

Forwards: Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch) (1), Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch) (16), Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch) (2), Nick Timoney (Banbridge) (3) Backs: Nathan Doak (Banbridge)*, Stuart McCloskey (Bangor) (19), Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan) (38) Training Panellists: James McNabney (City of Armagh)*, Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh)*, Zac Ward (Ballynahinch)*

🗓️ Tour Fixtures

  • Saturday, 5th July: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (9pm local / 6pm Irish time)
  • Saturday, 12th July: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon (7pm local / Irish time)
Tickets are available from the respective rugby unions of Georgia and Portugal.
*Uncapped players are marked with an asterisk. Squad subject to change.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Stuart Lancaster Appointed Connacht Head Coach in Biggest Signing in Club’s History
Next article
R360: Rugby’s Bold New Frontier or a Distraction Doomed to Fail?
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie