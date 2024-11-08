Ireland v New Zealand at 8.10 p.m. in Autumn Nations Series

The Autumn Nations Series gets underway at the Aviva Stadium tonight with Ireland facing New Zealand at 8.10 p.m.

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell named his side earlier this week to face the All Blacks under lights in front of a sell-out crowd tonight.

Caelan Doris, who captained Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations last February, will again captain the side from the back row.

The Ireland back three will consist of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe.

Bundee Aki partners Garry Ringrose in midfield, and Jamison Gibson-Park will return to scrum-half to partner Jack Crowley at out-half.

The front row will consist of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham, while Joe McCarthy and James Ryan will comprise the second row.

Tadhg Beirne will operate at blindside flanker with Josh van de Flier on the openside, and captain Caelan Doris playing at number eight will complete the back row.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game, Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

“It’s a hugely exciting four weeks ahead in Aviva Stadium and we know we’ll need to perform at a high level to beat a top-class New Zealand side. The challenge doesn’t come much bigger or better than New Zealand at a packed Aviva Stadium on a Friday night, under lights, with a home crowd roaring us on.”

On the replacements bench Farrell can call on numerous experienced international players. Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony are the forwards replacements, while Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne will provide backup in the backline.

Tonight’s game is live on Virgin Media One and there will be live commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

Player/Club/Province/Caps

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(39)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(21)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(60)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(57)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(33)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(16)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(35)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(66)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(33)

3. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)(42)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(12)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(64)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(52)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(64)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(43)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(40)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(131)

18. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(13)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(81)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(107)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(118)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(6)

23. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(2).

