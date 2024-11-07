Andy Farrell discusses approach to All Blacks game

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is gearing up for a highly competitive match against the All Blacks in their autumn series opener at the Aviva Stadium.

He highlighted the intensity New Zealand brings, saying, “Playing against the All Blacks has always brought that edge for any type of game.” Farrell described the matchup as “a top, top level Test match that everyone wants to be involved in,” underscoring Ireland’s ambition to “be up there competing with the best.”

This game marks the teams’ first meeting since the All Blacks edged out Ireland 28-24 in the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals. When asked if revenge would be a motivating factor, Farrell firmly stated, “No, that’s the truth – do you need that when you’re playing one of the best sides in the world? Everyone knows that’s the truth.” He further elaborated, “There has been a lot of rugby played and a lot of water gone under the bridge [since that game], so it doesn’t even play a part in it.”

Ireland, currently the top-ranked team globally, is aiming for their 20th consecutive win at home in the Aviva Stadium. Farrell acknowledged both Ireland’s success and New Zealand’s persistent strength, saying, “Irish rugby is in a good place, and I think everyone knows New Zealand are always the team to beat.” He added, “I expect it to be as good as ever, if not better.”

