Don’t miss out: How to get more money for sports betting

By Garth Kenny
The 2024/2025 season is gaining momentum, and 1xBet Ireland has prepared the best promos for all sports fans, featuring free bets, cashback, and cash prize draws. If you’re already 18, live in Ireland, and are ready for responsible play, this review is for you.

EPL Free Bet: Up to €15 every week

It’s the perfect promo for those who can’t imagine their weekend without watching English Premier League matches. The EPL Free Bet promo runs until May 25, 2025, and gives you a weekly promo code for a free bet of up to €15. Place bets of at least €2 on EPL matches and get ready to count your winnings.

The weekly bonus is calculated as follows:

  • €1 – for total bets of €4 or more;
  • €3 – for total bets of €10 or more;
  • €7 – for total bets of €20 or more;
  • €10 – for total bets of €30 or more;
  • €15 – for total bets of €50 or more.

Check the wagering requirements for the bonus on the 1xBet website or app.

Lucky League: 10% cashback for lost bets each week

Do you love the Champions League but know how hard it is to make accurate predictions for its matches? The Lucky League promo helps you get the most out of life, even if you lose. After each Champions League round, you can receive up to €100 as a 10% weekly cashback!

The promo is valid until May 31, 2025, and participants must place bets of €5 or more on Champions League matches. Check the wagering requirements for the bonus on the 1xBet website or app.

Weekly Rewards: Free bet of up to €100 every week

Especially for horse racing fans, the betting brand has launched the Weekly Rewards promo, where players have the chance to receive a bonus of up to €100 weekly!

Within 7 days, participants must place 7 bets of €5 or more on horse races with odds of at least 2.0. The free bet amount will equal the average of the promo bets. Check the wagering requirements for the bonus on the 1xBet website or app.

1xDunk: Free bets of up to €20 every week + cash prize draw

The NBA is back in action — 1xBet hot promo for fans of the world’s best basketball league will be valid until April 19, 2025. Each week, players betting on regular season matches can receive a promo code for a free bet of up to €20. But that’s not all — active participants in 1xDunk can look forward to three prize draws in April. Each winner will receive €500, along with chances to win substantial cash amounts and free bets!

Want to take advantage of this offer? Earn promo tickets by placing bets of at least €3 on NBA matches. The more bets and promo tickets you have, the higher the weekly free bet amounts and your chances of winning in the prize draw. Remember, only participants who collect at least 20 promo tickets will be eligible for the final draw on April 23, 2025. Check the wagering requirements for the bonus on the 1xBet website or app.

Play responsibly and get more from your sports betting with 1xBet promos!

18+. T&Cs apply. Gamble responsibly

About 1xBet 

1xBet is a world-renowned company with 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry. What is the problem with 1xBet? There are no issues — in Ireland, the bookmaker is licensed and operates completely legally. The brand’s clients can bet on thousands of sports events or play popular games from top providers in the online casino, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. 1xBet is an official partner of FC Barcelona, Italy’s Serie A, and other globally recognized sports brands, as well as a media partner of Spain’s La Liga. The company has been nominated for and received prestigious professional awards multiple times, and its platform monthly attracts over 3 million players worldwide

