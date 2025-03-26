Carlow football has been rocked by the sudden resignation of senior manager Shane Curran, just 11 days before their Leinster Senior Football Championship opener against Meath.

The former Roscommon goalkeeper, who took charge last August, departs after only seven months at the helm. His final game in charge came last Sunday as Carlow edged past London in a thrilling 1-18 to 1-17 victory.

“Shane Curran has informed Carlow GAA that he and his backroom team are stepping away from the management of the Carlow senior football team with immediate effect,” the Carlow County Board announced in a statement.

The statement added the decision was “based on player-related issues which he believed were beyond the scope of the management team.”

During the Allianz National Football League, Carlow finished fourth in Division 4 with a record of three wins, three losses, and one draw. However, the campaign was not without its issues. Several players reportedly left the panel mid-season, and coach James Clarke also exited the setup.

Carlow GAA is now searching for an interim manager to take charge ahead of their crucial Leinster SFC first-round clash with Meath, set for April 6th at Páirc Tailteann.

What’s Next for Carlow GAA?

With just days to prepare, the challenge for Carlow now shifts to regrouping and appointing a capable interim boss who can stabilise the squad ahead of their provincial opener.

Why Did Shane Curran Resign?

The former goalkeeper’s resignation highlights potential internal issues in the setup, with sources pointing to ongoing difficulties with player commitment and squad harmony.

