HomeGAAShock Exit: Shane Curran Resigns as Carlow Boss Just Days Before Meath...
GAA

Shock Exit: Shane Curran Resigns as Carlow Boss Just Days Before Meath Clash

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Carlow football has been rocked by the sudden resignation of senior manager Shane Curran, just 11 days before their Leinster Senior Football Championship opener against Meath.

The former Roscommon goalkeeper, who took charge last August, departs after only seven months at the helm. His final game in charge came last Sunday as Carlow edged past London in a thrilling 1-18 to 1-17 victory.

“Shane Curran has informed Carlow GAA that he and his backroom team are stepping away from the management of the Carlow senior football team with immediate effect,” the Carlow County Board announced in a statement.

The statement added the decision was “based on player-related issues which he believed were beyond the scope of the management team.”

During the Allianz National Football League, Carlow finished fourth in Division 4 with a record of three wins, three losses, and one draw. However, the campaign was not without its issues. Several players reportedly left the panel mid-season, and coach James Clarke also exited the setup.

Carlow GAA is now searching for an interim manager to take charge ahead of their crucial Leinster SFC first-round clash with Meath, set for April 6th at Páirc Tailteann.

What’s Next for Carlow GAA?

With just days to prepare, the challenge for Carlow now shifts to regrouping and appointing a capable interim boss who can stabilise the squad ahead of their provincial opener.

Why Did Shane Curran Resign?

The former goalkeeper’s resignation highlights potential internal issues in the setup, with sources pointing to ongoing difficulties with player commitment and squad harmony.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
The Rise Of Female Jockeys In The Grand National
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie