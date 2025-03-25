Jack Crowley at a Crossroads: Will He Stay with Munster or Follow Sexton’s Path Abroad?

Jack Crowley is standing at one of the most critical junctures of his rugby career. At 25, the Munster outhalf is being heavily courted by Leicester Tigers, with reports suggesting a €600,000 annual offer is on the table — significantly more than what Munster and the IRFU are currently offering. It’s a moment that echoes past decisions made by Irish legends Ronan O’Gara and Johnny Sexton — two men who defined Irish rugby’s No.10 jersey over two decades.

But only one of them took the leap.

O’Gara Stayed. Sexton Walked — and Kept the Shirt.

In 2004, Ronan O’Gara entertained interest from Stade Français but ultimately stayed put. He was the established Ireland outhalf, central to Munster’s European ambitions, and had little desire to abandon his quest for Heineken Cup glory. The IRFU knew he was indispensable and didn’t take risks with his value.

Johnny Sexton’s story, however, is more relevant to Crowley’s current dilemma. In 2013, Sexton turned down an underwhelming central contract from the IRFU and accepted a lucrative offer from Racing 92 worth over €700,000 per year. The IRFU gambled — assuming Sexton wouldn’t really leave. But he did. And crucially, he kept the Ireland jersey throughout his stint in Paris. His quality was so far ahead of the competition that he remained the undisputed No.10 for Ireland, even while playing abroad.

Crowley is not in that position. Not yet.

Crowley’s Contract Standoff: A New Problem for the IRFU

Unlike O’Gara and Sexton, Crowley is not on a central contract — and that’s a glaring issue. Right now, there is no Irish outhalf on a central deal. That’s unprecedented in the modern era and has created a strange void in the IRFU’s wage structure.

If the IRFU now offer Crowley a lucrative central contract to fend off Leicester’s interest, they set a new benchmark. What happens when 23-year-old Sam Prendergast — seen by many as Ireland’s long-term playmaker — enters negotiations in 18 months for central contract. If Crowley earns €500k+ as a second-choice outhalf, Prendergast will command even more. The precedent could force the union to break their wage model wide open for a player who may not even be first choice long-term.

It’s a dangerous game of poker — and Crowley’s hand is stronger than it looks.

The Forgotten Man: Harry Byrne Roars Back into Contention

Amid the noise around Crowley and Prendergast, one name quietly gaining ground is Harry Byrne. At 25, Byrne is enjoying a stellar loan spell with high-flying Bristol Bears in the Premiership. He’s looked sharp, composed, and injury-free — all the things that once made him Ireland’s most exciting No.10 prospect.

If Byrne returns to Leinster this summer in top form, he will re-enter the Ireland selection frame with force. Suddenly, Farrell could have a three-way race for the No.10 shirt — and the IRFU could face three separate high-stakes contract battles.

Where Can Crowley Develop Best?

There’s no doubt Crowley needs to keep improving. He has all the tools — athleticism, vision, and confidence — but hasn’t yet shown the control or consistency expected at Test level. So where is he more likely to sharpen those tools?

• At Munster, he remains the first-choice outhalf but is playing in a system that lacks cohesion and consistent forward dominance. The attacking game plan is still developing, and he’s under pressure to lead without the experienced support that Sexton or O’Gara once had.

• At Leicester, he would earn nearly double, play in a competitive league, and work under top-tier coaches in a structured environment — but risk losing his Ireland spot if the IRFU take a hard line on foreign-based players.

The question is: will Crowley be treated like Sexton, who left and still led Ireland, or will the IRFU close the door behind him?

What’s the IRFU’s Next Move?

The union has a decision to make. If they let Crowley walk and Prendergast doesn’t kick on, they’re exposed. If they overpay to keep him, they open the floodgates for Prendergast — and potentially Byrne — to demand equal or greater deals.

In short, the IRFU may have created a problem they’ve never faced before: an outhalf vacuum with no clear hierarchy and no central contract in place. They must now choose between protecting their budget or protecting their depth chart.

For Crowley, the choice is simple on paper: stay and back himself to reclaim the Test jersey, or go and double his earnings — but gamble on international exile.

This isn’t just a career decision. It could be the moment that redefines the entire future of Ireland’s No.10 jersey.

