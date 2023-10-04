Wednesday, October 4, 2023
US Presidential Election 2024 – Gambles on Obama and Newsom

Declan Connor
By Declan Connor
Betting Odds for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Newsom Emerges as a Contender

As the political landscape in the United States gears up for the 2024 presidential election, the anticipation and speculation surrounding potential candidates have given rise to betting odds that reflect the perceived likelihood of different contenders securing the presidency. In this dynamic environment, noteworthy odds are emerging, and one candidate, Gavin Newsom, has caught the attention of bettors.

Betting Odds Overview:

The odds for the 2024 presidential election are a reflection of the perceived chances each candidate has of winning. The odds are presented in fractional form, where the numerator represents the potential profit, and the denominator represents the amount wagered. For example, if a candidate has odds of 2/1, a successful $100 bet would yield a $200 profit.

Prominent Contenders:

Donald Trump 2/1

– The former president continues to be a prominent figure in American politics, reflected in his 2/1 odds. Bettors seem to believe in the potential for a Trump comeback.

Joe Biden 2/1

– The current president shares similar odds with Trump, suggesting a competitive race. These odds indicate a closely contested election where both Trump and Biden are perceived as strong contenders.

Gavin Newsom 12/1

– Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, stands out with odds of 12/1. While not considered a frontrunner, these odds suggest that Newsom is gaining attention as a potential candidate with a credible shot at the presidency.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr 20/1

– The inclusion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the odds at 20/1 adds an element of historical resonance to the race. However, these odds imply that bettors see him as a less likely candidate compared to others.

Ron DeSantis 25/1

– The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is given odds of 25/1, indicating that bettors perceive a greater challenge for him to secure the presidency. Nevertheless, his presence in the odds underscores his significance in Republican circles.

Michelle Obama 33/1 into 18/1

– Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s odds have been slashed from 33/1 to 18/1 which suggests that while she is seen as a notable figure there is still an  unlikelihood of her entering the race.

Gavin Newsom’s Potential:

Gavin Newsom’s odds of 12/1 signal that he is emerging as a contender worth watching. As the Governor of California, Newsom has a substantial political platform and a track record that could resonate with voters. The odds indicate that bettors are acknowledging Newsom’s potential to influence the 2024 presidential election.

Conclusion:

The betting odds for the 2024 U.S. presidential election provide insights into the perceived strengths and challenges of various candidates. While Donald Trump and Joe Biden share favorable odds, Gavin Newsom’s odds of 12/1 position him as a potential dark horse in the race. As the political landscape evolves, these odds will likely fluctuate, reflecting the dynamic nature of American politics and the uncertainty that surrounds each election cycle.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

