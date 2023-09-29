Weekend Rugby World Cup Matches – Start times and predictions

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is in full swing, and as we gear up for an action-packed weekend, the anticipated results seem to lean towards the expected outcomes. Let’s delve into the matchups and predictions for the upcoming clashes.

—

Friday Night Lights: New Zealand vs. Italy (8pm)

New Zealand, perennial rugby powerhouses, are slated to face Italy, and the prediction suggests a commanding victory by 25 points. With their formidable track record, the All Blacks aim to set the tone for the weekend.

Saturday Showdowns

Argentina vs. Chile (2pm)

Argentina, a force to be reckoned with, is poised to dominate against Chile. Predictions indicate a substantial 50-point lead, highlighting the skill and prowess of the Argentinean squad.

Fiji vs. Georgia (4:45pm)

Fiji, known for their flair on the field, is expected to secure a victory against Georgia, albeit by a closer margin of 20 points. This matchup promises an exciting clash between two formidable teams.

Scotland vs. Romania (8pm)

In what seems to be the most lopsided prediction of the weekend, Scotland is anticipated to outclass Romania by an impressive 70-point margin. The Scots are eager to assert their dominance in this encounter.

—

Sunday Spectacle

Australia vs. Portugal (4:45pm)

Australia is set to face Portugal, and the prediction hints at a 25-point triumph for the Wallabies. This matchup adds an international flavor to the weekend, with Australia aiming for a decisive victory.

South Africa vs. Tonga (8pm)

The reigning champions, South Africa, are expected to showcase their prowess against Tonga. The prediction favors the Springboks with a 40-point lead, underlining their status as formidable contenders.

—

As the rugby enthusiasts await the weekend clashes, these predictions provide a glimpse into what promises to be an exhilarating display of skill, strategy, and determination on the RWC 2023 stage.

