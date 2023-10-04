Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeRacing irishVideo - Arc review - Ace Impact's flawless record of six victories
Racing irish

Video – Arc review – Ace Impact’s flawless record of six victories

Benny Glynn
By Benny Glynn
0
34

Loading

In a dazzling display at Longchamp, Ace Impact’s triumph in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe has thrust Jean-Claude Rouget’s undefeated sensation into contention for both Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt and the prestigious Cartier Horse of the Year awards. The Cartier Racing Awards, slated for November 9 at the Dorchester Hotel in London, promise to be an electrifying event.

Ace Impact’s flawless record of six victories, including a scintillating turn of speed to outpace Cartier Older Horse hopeful Westover, positions him third in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings behind Paddington and Auguste Rodin. A nail-biting season featuring Classic winners now sets the stage for a fierce competition for the Cartier Horse Of The Year accolade.

The weekend’s racing spectacle at Longchamp also witnessed standout performances, notably Blue Rose Cen’s triumph in the Prix de l’Opera Longines, securing her as a formidable contender in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category. Meanwhile, defending Cartier Sprinter champion Highfield Princess notched her first G1 win of 2023 in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines, claiming the top spot in this year’s division.

Trueshan, the Cartier Stayer awardee in 2021, extended his impressive autumn with victories in the Betfred Doncaster Cup and the Qatar Prix du Cadran. Alan King’s star now faces potential showdowns with reigning Cartier Stayer Kyprios and Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

In the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt standings, Vandeek takes a commanding lead after conquering the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. Meanwhile, Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly category witnessed shifts, with Porta Fortuna emerging as the front-runner following her triumph in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes, while Opera Singer’s dominant victory in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac establishes her as a strong contender for the same award. The racing world awaits the crowning of the Cartier champions in what promises to be a thrilling ceremony.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
GAA Fixtures – Gaelic Football & Hurling 2023
Next article
List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Benny Glynn
Benny Glynn
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2023: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv