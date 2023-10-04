In a dazzling display at Longchamp, Ace Impact’s triumph in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe has thrust Jean-Claude Rouget’s undefeated sensation into contention for both Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt and the prestigious Cartier Horse of the Year awards. The Cartier Racing Awards, slated for November 9 at the Dorchester Hotel in London, promise to be an electrifying event.

Ace Impact’s flawless record of six victories, including a scintillating turn of speed to outpace Cartier Older Horse hopeful Westover, positions him third in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings behind Paddington and Auguste Rodin. A nail-biting season featuring Classic winners now sets the stage for a fierce competition for the Cartier Horse Of The Year accolade.

The weekend’s racing spectacle at Longchamp also witnessed standout performances, notably Blue Rose Cen’s triumph in the Prix de l’Opera Longines, securing her as a formidable contender in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category. Meanwhile, defending Cartier Sprinter champion Highfield Princess notched her first G1 win of 2023 in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines, claiming the top spot in this year’s division.

Trueshan, the Cartier Stayer awardee in 2021, extended his impressive autumn with victories in the Betfred Doncaster Cup and the Qatar Prix du Cadran. Alan King’s star now faces potential showdowns with reigning Cartier Stayer Kyprios and Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

In the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt standings, Vandeek takes a commanding lead after conquering the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. Meanwhile, Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly category witnessed shifts, with Porta Fortuna emerging as the front-runner following her triumph in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes, while Opera Singer’s dominant victory in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac establishes her as a strong contender for the same award. The racing world awaits the crowning of the Cartier champions in what promises to be a thrilling ceremony.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com