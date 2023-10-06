Dominant Wins Propel Ireland into Pivotal Clash

In the wake of triumphant performances against Romania, Tonga, and South Africa, Ireland is set to cap off their Pool campaign in a high-stakes encounter against Gregor Townsend’s squad at Stade de France this Saturday night.

Peter O’Mahony’s Milestone Moment

A historic milestone awaits as Peter O’Mahony is on the brink of celebrating his 100th cap for Ireland. Positioned in the back row, the 34-year-old aims to become only the 10th Irish player to achieve this significant feat.

Unchanged Back Three and Midfield Prowess

The formidable trio of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, and James Lowe retains their positions in the back three, while the dynamic midfield duo of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki continues to showcase their prowess.

Strategic Lineup in the Forward Pack

Captain Johnny Sexton, alongside Jamison Gibson-Park, resumes their partnership in the half-backs. The forward pack features a robust combination with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong flanking Dan Sheehan, complemented by Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson in the second row. O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris complete the formidable starting XV.

Jack Conan’s Return and Bench Strength

The eagerly anticipated return of Jack Conan is anticipated from the replacements bench, joining a strong supporting cast including Ronan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, and James Ryan. Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, and Stuart McCloskey provide additional firepower in the backline.

Injury Update: Henshaw Sidelines, Assessment Pending

Regrettably, Robbie Henshaw is sidelined due to a hamstring injury, with a thorough assessment scheduled for early next week.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Scotland, Rugby World Cup, Pool B, Saturday October 7, Stade de France, 8pm Irish time)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(34)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(19)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(55)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(50)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(24)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) (captain) (116)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(28)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(57)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(19)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(70)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(44)

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(77)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(99)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(55)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(34)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(24)

17. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)(54)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(34)

19. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(58)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(39)

21. Conor Murray Munster/Garryowen)(110)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(8)

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)(14).

Don’t Miss the Action

Catch the excitement live on Virgin Media One in the Republic of Ireland and ITV1 in the United Kingdom as Ireland faces a critical juncture in their Rugby World Cup 2023 journey.

