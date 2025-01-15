Ireland’s Six Nations Squad 2025: A Provincial Breakdown

Ireland’s 2025 Six Nations Squad: A Provincial Breakdown of Emerging Talent

Leinster Likely to Dominate Ireland’s Six Nations Squad as Youthful Stars Should Shine as Ireland squad will be named this afternoon.

The likely 2026 Six Nations squad is set to see strong representation from Leinster, with 18 players, including a mix of experienced stars and emerging young talent. Munster, Ulster, and Connacht are also expected to contribute significantly, showcasing the depth of Ireland’s provincial rugby system. As head coach Andy Farrell prepares his squad, the inclusion of rising stars such as Sam Prendergast and Jamie Osborne should highlight Ireland’s commitment to integrating youth while maintaining a backbone of experience.

Leinster: A Powerhouse of Talent

Leinster leads the way with a likely 18 players, reflecting their robust academy and senior systems.

•Key Forwards: Andrew Porter, Caelan Doris (captain), and Dan Sheehan are expected to headline the pack, combining raw power and technical skill. Promising young hooker Gus McCarthy is also set to make an impact.

•Backline Stars: With seasoned internationals like Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, alongside potential breakout talents such as Sam Prendergast and Jamie Osborne, Leinster is poised to secure Ireland’s future.

Leinster’s dominance reflects their consistent production of elite rugby players and their ability to transition talent into international stars.

Munster: Strength and Grit

Munster is likely to provide six players, offering a mix of experience and resilience.

•Key Forwards: The versatile Tadhg Beirne and powerful Gavin Coombes are pivotal, while Jeremy Loughman and Oli Jager are expected to add depth in the front row.

•Exciting Backs: Speedster Calvin Nash continues to impress, and Tom Farrell offers reliable centre depth.

Ulster: Emerging Physicality

Ulster’s contribution of four forwards should highlight their knack for developing towering, athletic players.

•Forwards to Watch: Veterans like Iain Henderson anchor the squad, while younger talents like Tom Ahern and Cormac Izuchukwu bring physicality and height.

•Backline Depth: While Ulster’s backs have lighter representation with possibly Nathan Doak and Jacob Stockdale, but both unlikely to make the cut.

Connacht: Punching Above Their Weight

Connacht is expected to contribute five players, proving that smaller provinces can still deliver top-tier talent.

•Dynamic Forwards:Finlay Bealham remains a cornerstone in the front row, while Cian Prendergast continues to thrive in the back row.

•Star Backs:Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki bring international experience, while Ben Murphy is an exciting young option at scrum-half.

Youthful Stars to Watch

Several young players are likely to play a major role in shaping Ireland’s rugby future:

•Sam Prendergast (Leinster): The fly-half is expected to step up as a potential successor to Johnny Sexton.

•Gus McCarthy (Leinster): An emerging hooker with a bright future.

•Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster): A towering second-row prospect with immense potential.

A Balanced Squad for 2025

While the final 2026 Six Nations squad is still a prediction, the blend of experience and youthful exuberance should showcase the strength of Ireland’s provincial system. Leinster’s likely dominance, combined with Munster’s grit, Ulster’s physicality, and Connacht’s dynamism, is expected to form a squad capable of defending Ireland’s Six Nations title.

Ireland’s 2025 Six Nations Squad: Full List by Province

Leinster

Forwards

1.Andrew Porter

2.Jack Boyle

3.Dan Sheehan

4.James Ryan

5.Ryan Baird

6.Joe McCarthy

7.Caelan Doris (captain)

8.Josh van der Flier

9.Gus McCarthy

Backs

1.Jamison Gibson-Park

2.Jack Crowley

3.Robbie Henshaw

4.Garry Ringrose

5.Jamie Osborne

6.Jimmy O’Brien

7.Hugo Keenan

8.Sam Prendergast

9.Ciarán Frawley

Munster

Forwards

1.Jeremy Loughman

2.Tadhg Beirne

3.Gavin Coombes

4.Oli Jager

Backs

1.Calvin Nash

2.Tom Farrell

Ulster

Forwards

1.Iain Henderson

2.Tom Ahern

3.Cormac Izuchukwu

4.Rob Herring

Connacht

Forwards

1.Finlay Bealham

2.Cian Prendergast

Backs

1.Mack Hansen

2.Bundee Aki

3.Ben Murphy

