Top 10 Irish Sporting Moments of the 21st Century: A Poll Review

Ireland, a nation deeply passionate about sports, has witnessed numerous unforgettable moments that have ignited national pride and stirred emotions.



Recent polls have highlighted the top ten Irish sporting moments of the 21st century, spotlighting achievements that have not only showcased athletic prowess but also brought the nation together in celebration. Here, we delve into these iconic moments that have left an indelible mark on Ireland’s sporting history.

1. Ireland’s First Victory Over the All Blacks (2016)

Arguably the pinnacle of Irish sporting achievements, Ireland’s historic victory over the mighty All Blacks in 2016 tops the list. This landmark triumph ended a 111-year wait for a win against New Zealand, showcasing Ireland’s rugby talent on a global stage. The victory in Chicago was more than just a game; it was a testament to perseverance and skill, fostering a sense of national pride and unity among the Irish people.

2. Katie Taylor’s Olympic Gold in Boxing (2012)

Katie Taylor’s gold medal victory at the 2012 London Olympics stands as a monumental moment in Irish sports. Her success not only elevated women’s boxing but also inspired a generation of young athletes, particularly women, to pursue sports. Taylor’s triumph was celebrated across Ireland, marking her as a national hero and a symbol of determination and excellence.

3. Irish Rugby’s Six Nations Grand Slam Win (2018)

The 2018 Six Nations Championship was a spectacular showcase of Irish rugby, culminating in a Grand Slam victory. Under the leadership of coach Joe Schmidt, Ireland dominated the tournament, defeating England on St. Patrick’s Day to secure the Grand Slam. This achievement reinforced Ireland’s status as a rugby powerhouse and brought immense joy and pride to the nation.

4. Irish Women’s Football Team Qualifying for the 2023 World Cup

The Irish women’s football team made history by qualifying for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, marking a significant milestone for women’s sports in Ireland. This achievement was not just about football; it underscored the growing prominence and success of women athletes in Ireland, inspiring young girls to dream big and pursue their passions.

5. Katie Taylor’s Fifth World Championship Gold (2014)

Katie Taylor’s career is studded with remarkable achievements, and her fifth World Championship gold in 2014 is a testament to her enduring excellence. Taylor’s consistency and dominance in the boxing ring have made her a household name in Ireland, further solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest athletes in the nation’s history.

6. Ireland’s 2009 Rugby Six Nations Grand Slam Win

The 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam was a momentous occasion for Irish rugby. Ending a 61-year wait for a Grand Slam, Ireland’s victory was a masterclass in teamwork and resilience. This win not only brought joy to rugby fans but also boosted the morale of the entire country, uniting people in celebration of a shared national success.

7. Conor McGregor’s Dual UFC Titles (2016)

Conor McGregor’s rise in the UFC has been nothing short of meteoric, with his 2016 achievement of holding titles in two weight classes simultaneously marking a historic moment in mixed martial arts. McGregor’s charisma and fighting prowess have captivated audiences worldwide, and his success has brought global attention to Irish combat sports.

8. Ireland Reaching the Last 16 of the 2002 Football World Cup

Ireland’s performance in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the last 16, remains a cherished memory for football fans. The team’s spirited performances and resilience captured the hearts of the Irish public, creating a wave of national pride and excitement that transcended the sport itself.

9. The Dublin Gaelic Football Team’s Six Consecutive Championships (2020)

The Dublin Gaelic football team’s achievement of winning six consecutive All-Ireland Senior Football Championships by 2020 stands as an extraordinary feat in Gaelic games. This unprecedented run of success has etched Dublin into the annals of Irish sports history, highlighting the team’s dominance and the rich tradition of Gaelic football in Ireland.

10. Rachael Blackmore’s Grand National Victory (2021)

Rachael Blackmore made headlines worldwide by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National in 2021. Her victory was not only a personal triumph but also a groundbreaking achievement for women in horse racing. Blackmore’s success challenged stereotypes and inspired many, marking a new era for inclusivity in the sport.

These ten moments, celebrated through recent polls, reflect the spirit and passion of Irish sports. Each event has contributed to the fabric of Ireland’s sporting identity, inspiring countless individuals and uniting communities across the nation. As these achievements continue to resonate, they serve as reminders of the power of sports to uplift and bring people together, fostering a sense of pride that endures beyond the final whistle.

