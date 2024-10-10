2024 Tailteann Cup Team of the Year Announced

Down have claimed five spots on the 2024 Tailteann Cup Team of the Year, following their championship victory over Laois. Under Conor Laverty’s management, the Mourne men achieved both promotion in the Allianz League Division 3 and secured the Tailteann Cup. The selected Down players include defenders Pierce Laverty, Ryan McEvoy, and Daniel McGuinness, midfielder Odhran Murdock, and inside forward Pat Havern.

Laois, the beaten finalists, feature four players: goalkeeper Killian Roche, who scored 0-13 during the campaign, half-back Brian Byrne, and forwards Mark Barry and Evan O’Carroll.

In total, six counties are represented in this year’s team, with Antrim’s Kavan Keelan, Limerick’s Emmet Rigter, and Kildare’s Darragh Kirwan also earning places. Sligo’s impressive trio of Evan Lyons, Seán Carrabine, and Niall Murphy round out the selection.

GAA President Jarlath Burns commented on the continued success of the competition: “In just three years, the Tailteann Cup has become a key event in our calendar, offering competitive championship football to a wide range of counties. This year’s semi-finals and final showcased outstanding entertainment, and I congratulate the players selected for their integral role in making the Tailteann Cup such a standout competition.”

Tom Parsons, CEO of the Gaelic Players’ Association, also praised the finalists’ contribution: “It’s no surprise to see Down and Laois dominate the selections, but congratulations also go to the players from Sligo, Antrim, Limerick, and Kildare. The Tailteann Cup is now an established championship, thanks to the commitment of players, managers, and supporters.”

The Tailteann Cup Team of the Year was selected by a committee led by Pat Daly. The winners will be honoured at a black-tie event at Croke Park, where they will join members of the Champion 15 and Joe McDonagh Team of the Year. The ceremony will be streamed live on the GAA’s YouTube channel from 7pm tomorrow.

Tailteann Cup 2024 Team of the Year

1. Killian Roche (Laois)

2. Pierce Laverty (Down)

3. Ryan McEvoy (Down)

4. Kavan Keenan (Antrim)

5. Daniel Guinness (Down)

6. Brian Byrne (Laois)

7. Evan Lyons (Sligo)

8. Emmet Rigter (Limerick)

9. Odhran Murdock (Down)

10. Mark Barry (Laois)

11. Darragh Kirwan (Kildare)

12. Sean Carrabine (Sligo)

13. Niall Murphy (Sligo)

14. Evan O’Carroll (Laois)

15. Pat Havern (Down)

