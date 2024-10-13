NFL: Jaguars v Bears in London on Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears play in the second NFL London game of the season this afternoon.

The sides meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a 2.30 pm start time.

Similar to last weekend, when the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Jets 23-17, a crowd in excess of 60,000 is expected at today’s game.

It will be the first of consecutive London games for the Jaguars, who will have a ‘home’ game at Wembley next weekend when they host the New England Patriots.

The Chicago Bears come into today’s game with a better start of season record, having three wins and two losses to their name.

Chicago’s rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who had led his side to wins over the Titans, Rams and Panthers so far this season, is the fourth rookie quarterback since 1950 to win each of his first three home starts and throw no interceptions in each game, joining Matt Ryan (2008), Tua Tagovailoa (2020) and Russell Wilson (2012).

The Bears NFC North division is led by last weekend’s London victors, the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings.

For the Jacksonville franchise it has been a difficult season so far as they have only achieved one victory in five games, that coming last weekend with a 37-34 win over Indianapolis Colts. The Jags currently sit bottom of the AFC South which is currently headed by 4-1 Houston.

2024 is the 16th year London has hosted NFL regular season games.

