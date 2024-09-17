HomeRugbyRugby IrishURC Betting Odds: Predicted Finishing Positions
URC Betting Odds: Predicted Finishing Positions

As the United Rugby Championship (URC) season begins, betting odds provide insight into the likely finishers. Here’s a breakdown of the top contenders and dark horses based on current odds.

Leinster Dominates

Leinster (4/7) is the clear favorite, heavily backed to secure a top-two finish and remain championship contenders.

Bulls and Munster as Main Challengers

Bulls (5/1) and Munster (5/1) are the main challengers. Munster looks to improve on last season, while the Bulls have consistently proven themselves as a top team.

Stormers and Glasgow in the Mix

Stormers (10/1) and Glasgow (14/1) are in the mix for a potential upset. Glasgow, last season’s finalists, may feel underrated by these odds.

Ulster and Sharks Hoping for a Run

Ulster (16/1) and Sharks (20/1) still have a shot at a deep playoff run, but they’ll need a stellar season to break into the top two.

Outside Contenders

Further down, Edinburgh (30/1) and Connacht (50/1) have slim chances of contesting for the title, though mid-table finishes are more realistic.

Long Shots

At longer odds, Benetton Treviso (70/1), Ospreys (125/1), and Lions (125/1) are not expected to be in contention for top spots, while teams like Cardiff (200/1), Scarlets (175/1), Zebre (500/1), and Dragons (500/1) are likely to be near the bottom of the table.

Likely Finishing Positions (Based on Betting Odds)

  1. Leinster (4/7)
  2. Bulls (5/1)
  3. Munster (5/1)
  4. Stormers (10/1)
  5. Glasgow (14/1)
  6. Ulster (16/1)
  7. Sharks (20/1)
  8. Edinburgh (30/1)
  9. Connacht (50/1)
  10. Benetton Treviso (70/1)
  11. Ospreys (125/1)
  12. Lions (125/1)
  13. Scarlets (175/1)
  14. Cardiff (200/1)
  15. Dragons (500/1)
  16. Zebre (500/1)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

