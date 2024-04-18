Sligo v Galway Match Preview: Connacht Championship Semi-Final. We have starting teams, live scores & betting.

Live scores for Galway v Sligo

Saturday 20 April

Connacht SFC semi-final

Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, 3.30pm

GAA TV Coverage – There will be no Live tv or stream.

Preview

The highly anticipated Connacht senior football semi-final between Galway and Sligo is set to take place this Saturday, April 20th, offering an exciting clash as these two rivals meet again. Galway emerged victorious in last year’s decider, defeating Sligo 2-20 to 0-12 in Castlebar, showcasing their dominance in the Connacht championship. This year, both teams are looking to secure their spot in the final, making for a thrilling encounter.

Recent Form

Galway

Galway is entering the semi-final with a strong performance under their belt. Padraic Joyce’s side secured a commanding 5-21 to 0-9 victory over London two weeks ago, displaying their attacking prowess. Despite missing key players such as Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, Galway’s depth and skill have proven to be formidable.

Sligo

Sligo, on the other hand, comes into the semi-final on the back of an impressive 0-15 to 0-6 victory over Leitrim in the quarter-final. Their defense was particularly solid in that match, limiting Leitrim’s scoring opportunities. Their performance in the Connacht quarter-final suggests they are ready to challenge Galway and avenge last year’s loss.

Head-to-Head Record

Galway and Sligo have lots of history in the championship, with Galway holding a clear advantage in recent years:

– **2023:** Galway 2-20 Sligo 0-12 (Connacht final)

– **2019:** Galway 3-11 Sligo 0-7 (Connacht semi-final)

– **2018:** Galway 4-24 Sligo 1-12 (Connacht semi-final)

– **2014:** Galway 0-16 Sligo 0-11 (Connacht semi-final)

– **2012:** Sligo 2-14 Galway 0-15 (Connacht semi-final)

Galway has dominated their last three championship meetings with a combined total of 47 points, reflecting their recent superiority in the fixture.

Match Outlook

Galway’s experience and consistency in the championship give them the edge heading into this match. Their attacking firepower and well-drilled defense have proven challenging for their opponents. However, Sligo’s recent form and determination could provide a tough challenge for the Tribesmen.

Both teams will be aiming for a spot in the Connacht final, with Galway bidding to reach the final for a ninth successive year, while Sligo is looking to make consecutive finals for the first time. Expect an intense and closely contested match as both sides vie for a place in the Connacht championship final.

Betting

Bookies expect Galway to win by 9pts which looks very high, the advice would be to back Sligo +9

Starting Teams

Teams for Sligo v Galway will be announced on Friday afternoon

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com