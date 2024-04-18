HomeRugbyRugby IrishLeinster Dominates Investec Player of the Year Nominations 2024
Leinster Dominates Investec Player of the Year Nominations 2024

Leinster Rugby continues to showcase its dominance in the rugby world as several of its players secure nominations for the highly coveted 2024 Investec Player of the Year award. The list, featuring some of the brightest talents in the sport, highlights the exceptional performances throughout the season.

Among the nominees are familiar names from Leinster Rugby, including Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, and Dan Sheehan, who have consistently delivered outstanding performances on the field. Their contributions have been pivotal in shaping the team’s success and securing their place among the top contenders for the prestigious award.

However, they face stiff competition from other exceptional players across various teams. Antoine Dupont of Stade Toulousain, Courtney Lawes of Northampton Saints, and Marcus Smith of Harlequins are just a few of the formidable contenders vying for the title of Player of the Year.

The judging panel, comprising esteemed figures such as two-time Investec Champions Cup winner Jim Hamilton, 2019 Rugby World Cup winner Francois Louw, and sports presenter Elma Smit, among others, faces the challenging task of selecting the ultimate winner from this illustrious lineup of nominees.

Reflecting on previous winners adds another layer of prestige to the award. In 2023, Gregory Alldritt of Stade Rochelais clinched the title, following in the footsteps of past victors like Josh van der Flier, Antoine Dupont, and Sam Simmonds. The Roll of Honour is a testament to the exceptional talent that has graced the rugby field over the years, with each winner leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

As anticipation builds towards the announcement of the 2024 Investec Player of the Year, fans and pundits alike eagerly await to see who will join the illustrious list of winners. The award not only recognizes individual excellence but also celebrates the collective effort and dedication of players who have raised the bar in rugby excellence.

2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon)
2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon)
2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens)
2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens)
2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)
2019: Alex Goode (Saracens)
2020: Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)
2021: Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)
2022: Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)
2023: Gregory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais)
“`

