HomeRugbyRugby IrishMeet Richie Murphy the new Head coach of Ulster Rugby
Rugby Irish

Meet Richie Murphy the new Head coach of Ulster Rugby

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

For Richie Murphy, coaching Ulster Rugby is not just a job but a calling. The new head coach of Ulster describes it as a “vocation,” saying he wouldn’t want to make a living any other way.

Murphy’s coaching career spans 25 years and began after a knee injury ended his playing days as a goal-kicking fly-half in his late 20s. He’s now one month into his new role at Ulster, stepping in after Dan McFarland’s departure.

Despite the scrutiny that comes with the position, Murphy’s passion for coaching remains steadfast. He responds quickly when asked if he still enjoys coaching: “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t! I love rugby. The idea of working in an office job doesn’t really appeal to me.” His dedication to the sport is clear, with long hours at work being a norm for him: “I have no problem being on my laptop at 10 o’clock at night and then getting up at 6 o’clock in the morning and going to work.”

Originally from County Wicklow, Murphy played as a fly-half for several clubs in Ireland before transitioning to coaching at the club level due to his knee injury. His coaching career took off when he worked for the IRFU in various roles, including a decade-long stint with the Ireland coaching team. Most recently, he coached the U20s, leading them to consecutive Six Nations Grand Slams and a World Championship final.

Now, Murphy faces a new challenge with Ulster. “It’s definitely a different role,” he acknowledges. His experience with the U20s has provided a solid foundation for his current position, helping him build strong relationships with the players.

Murphy’s initiation into the role has been tough, starting with two challenging games in South Africa followed by trips to France for the EPCR Challenge Cup. “It definitely feels like it was a tough start, even just to be away for those four weeks,” says Murphy.

Returning to home soil, Murphy and the team face Cardiff Rugby at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night. “We are coming off the back of a difficult enough four weeks on the road,” he admits, noting the challenges for both players and staff.

Ulster currently holds the final play-off spot in the league with five rounds of matches remaining. Murphy is optimistic about the team’s future prospects. “We know what we need to do in relation to the next number of weeks and we are hoping to get a good start on Friday night,” he says.

Despite his current position as interim head coach, Murphy has a long-term vision for his role at Ulster. “I have loved my time with the U20s and would be quite happy to go back to them if that happens,” he notes. “But I’m also very keen on the idea of a longer-term thing in Ulster. It’s a job that I’d really like to do and I suppose that will come down to whether Ulster wants me or not.”

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Leinster Dominates Investec Player of the Year Nominations 2024
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie