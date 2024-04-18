HomeGAARoscommon v Mayo : Preview, Startings Teams, Betting & TV details
Roscommon v Mayo : Preview, Startings Teams, Betting & TV details

By JoeNa Connacht
Roscommon v Mayo – Match Preview: Connacht Championship Semi-Final

Connacht SFC semi-final
Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 4pm

Live scores for Roscommon v Mayo

TV Coverage – No TV or live stream

Preview

The Connacht senior football semi-final between Mayo and Roscommon is set to reignite one of the most intense rivalries in Gaelic football this Saturday, April 20th. The matchup is a repeat of last year’s quarter-final, where Roscommon triumphed over Mayo by four points. This season, Mayo has already claimed a six-point victory over Roscommon in Division 1, setting the stage for a highly anticipated and fiercely competitive showdown.

Recent Form

Mayo

Mayo heads into this match with a dominant performance in their Connacht championship debut, securing a convincing 15-point victory over New York in the quarter-final. In Division 1 of the Allianz League, Mayo finished in fourth place, winning four matches and losing three, showcasing their resilience and strength in the league. The team will be aiming to return to the Connacht final for the first time since 2021.

Mayo’s forward line will be a key asset in this match, as they possess both speed and accuracy, with players such as Ryan O’Donoghue and Cillian O’Connor capable of making an impact. Their defensive unit will need to remain vigilant against a talented Roscommon attack.

Roscommon

Roscommon will make their Championship 2024 debut in this semi-final. Although they were relegated from Division 1 after finishing seventh with one win, one draw, and five losses, Roscommon’s recent history against Mayo suggests they cannot be underestimated. Roscommon’s solid performances in previous championship games demonstrate their ability to challenge Mayo.

The Rossies have a strong midfield duo in the form of Enda Smith and Niall Daly, who can control the pace of the game and contribute on both sides of the pitch. Additionally, Roscommon’s defense will need to be strong and disciplined to handle Mayo’s attacking threats.

Head-to-Head Record

Mayo and Roscommon have a storied rivalry in the championship, with a mix of results over recent years:

– **2023:** Roscommon 2-8 Mayo 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)
– **2020:** Mayo 1-16 Roscommon 0-13 (Connacht semi-final)
– **2019:** Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17 (Connacht semi-final)
– **2017:** Mayo 4-19 Roscommon 0-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Replay
– **2017:** Mayo 1-12 Roscommon 2-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Draw

While Roscommon has managed to defeat Mayo in recent championship encounters, including last year’s quarter-final, Mayo’s dominant victory in Division 1 earlier this season could be a key indicator of their current form.

Match Outlook

The semi-final promises to be an intense contest as both Mayo and Roscommon vie for a spot in the Connacht final. Mayo’s strong showing in the quarter-final and their fourth-place finish in Division 1 highlight their potential to challenge Roscommon’s defenses. Meanwhile, Roscommon’s victory over Mayo last year and their recent history in the championship suggest they are more than capable of causing an upset.

Both teams have passionate fan bases, and this match is sure to be a highly charged affair. Mayo’s experience and recent league form may give them the edge, but Roscommon’s determination to repeat last year’s victory could lead to an exciting and closely contested match.

Mayo’s experience and depth could prove decisive, while Roscommon will need to leverage their recent victory over Mayo to gain a psychological advantage. The match will likely be a battle of midfield dominance and tactical play.

The outcome may hinge on which team can better execute their game plan. Expect a nail-biting match filled with drama and excitement.

Betting

Roscommon look a big price at 2/1 to beat Mayo at home

Starting teams 

We will have the starting teams at 12pm on Friday.

Mayo gaa panel 2024
Mayo gaa panel 2024

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

