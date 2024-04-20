White Birch wins Alleged Stakes on seasonal debut

White Birch (100/30f), third at Epsom to Auguste Rodin in the Group 1 Betfred Derby last season, won the Group 3 Tote.ie Alleged Stakes on his seasonal debut at The Curragh on Saturday afternoon.

In the hands of Colin Keane, the now four-year-old, was a neck winner over Maxux (9/2) from the Joseph O’Brien stable, with the Jessica Harrington-trained Village Voice (4/1) a further half-length back in third.

The Tattersalls Gold Cup back at The Curragh is now a likely target for the Joseph Murphy-handled son of Ulysses.

White Birch is BACK! The gorgeous grey wins on his seasonal debut in the https://t.co/U91pumStve Alleged Stakes (Group 3) under @ctkjockey for trainer John Joseph Murphy 🏆@thetotecom | @ToteRacing pic.twitter.com/9yQHE22svd — The Curragh Racecourse (@curraghrace) April 20, 2024

The win was the second part of a double for rider Colin Keane, who earlier successfully teamed up with his father, Gerry, when race topweight Crystal Black (4/1) landed the Hytech Eq Ultra Handicap over a mile.

The gelded son of Teofilo battled on under 10 stone to beat Earls by a short-nose, with a further short-head back to Casanova in third.

Zaynab (10/1) gave Irish National Stud stallion Phoenix Of Spain his third winner of the week, when appropriately claiming the Nando Parrado at the Irish National Stud Irish EBF Maiden on Saturday.

In colours more usually seen at a National Hunt meeting, those of Bective Stud, the Gordon Elliott-trained three-year-old battled at the death to beat the race favourite, Igor Stravinsky (15/8f), on the line.

Bid For Chester (4/1) landed the Download The New Tote App Rated Race for Limerick rider Wesley Joyce and trainer Mick Mulvaney.

Chemistry won at the second time of asking for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore as the son of Kingman broke his maiden as 8/13 favourite.

Chemistry (Kingman) finds the right formula up in trip in the @IrishNatStud @IrishEBF_ Maiden for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien at @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/kxUdSt2Rwp — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 20, 2024

