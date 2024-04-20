HomeNewsWhite Birch wins Alleged Stakes on seasonal debut
NewsRacingRacing irish

White Birch wins Alleged Stakes on seasonal debut

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
3
White Birch won the tote.ie Alleged Stakes at The Curragh this afternoon. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

White Birch (100/30f), third at Epsom to Auguste Rodin in the Group 1 Betfred Derby last season, won the Group 3 Tote.ie Alleged Stakes on his seasonal debut at The Curragh on Saturday afternoon.

In the hands of Colin Keane, the now four-year-old, was a neck winner over Maxux (9/2) from the Joseph O’Brien stable, with the Jessica Harrington-trained Village Voice (4/1) a further half-length back in third.

The Tattersalls Gold Cup back at The Curragh is now a likely target for the Joseph Murphy-handled son of Ulysses.

The win was the second part of a double for rider Colin Keane, who earlier successfully teamed up with his father, Gerry, when race topweight Crystal Black (4/1) landed the Hytech Eq Ultra Handicap over a mile.

The gelded son of Teofilo battled on under 10 stone to beat Earls by a short-nose, with a further short-head back to Casanova in third.

Zaynab (10/1) gave Irish National Stud stallion Phoenix Of Spain his third winner of the week, when appropriately claiming the Nando Parrado at the Irish National Stud Irish EBF Maiden on Saturday.

In colours more usually seen at a National Hunt meeting, those of Bective Stud, the Gordon Elliott-trained three-year-old battled at the death to beat the race favourite, Igor Stravinsky (15/8f), on the line.

Bid For Chester (4/1) landed the Download The New Tote App Rated Race for Limerick rider Wesley Joyce and trainer Mick Mulvaney.

Chemistry won at the second time of asking for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore as the son of Kingman broke his maiden as 8/13 favourite.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Roscommon v Mayo : Preview, Startings Teams, Betting & TV details
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie