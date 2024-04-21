HomeGAAReview and Scorers - Waterford beat Cork in Munster Hurling 2024
Review and Scorers – Waterford beat Cork in Munster Hurling 2024

By JoeNa Connacht
Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Waterford 2-25 Cork 1-25

Waterford Triumphs in a Thrilling Encounter

“Up The Déise!” exclaimed the PA announcer as Waterford secured a stunning victory over Cork at Walsh Park in the first round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. The match, played in front of 11,973 spectators, featured an electrifying display of skill from both sides.

Goals Lead Waterford to Victory

Waterford’s success was driven by goals from Jamie Barron and Stephen Bennett, propelling Davy Fitzgerald’s team to an unexpected victory. Barron, celebrating his 100th senior appearance, dazzled with 1-3 from play, while new free taker Dessie Hutchinson contributed ten points. The team’s performance was further bolstered by standout moments from Calum Lyons, Michael Kiely, Jack Prendergast, Darragh Lyons, and Neil Montgomery.

Cork’s Late Goal Not Enough

Despite a late goal from Alan Connolly, Cork couldn’t overcome Waterford’s lead. A black card for Ciaran Joyce and two yellows for Damien Cahalane further impacted Cork’s performance.

Game Highlights

– **Early Lead:** Waterford took control of the match early on, with Jamie Barron scoring a spectacular goal just 90 seconds in.
– **Free-taking Woes:** Dessie Hutchinson struggled initially with free-taking, missing his first attempt.
– **Cork’s Response:** The Rebels fought back with a string of points from Patrick Horgan, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Alan Connolly.
– **Waterford Dominates:** Despite some erratic shooting, Waterford maintained a strong lead, thanks to contributions from Stephen Bennett, Hutchinson, and Calum Lyons.
– **Key Changes:** Cork made adjustments in the second half, with Mark Coleman moving to midfield and Tommy O’Connell marking Barron closely.
– **Intense Finish:** The match intensified as both sides fought hard, with Cork coming close to leveling the score.
– **Waterford’s Penalty:** Jack Prendergast won a penalty for Waterford, and Stephen Bennett scored to extend their lead.
– **Cork’s Discipline Issues:** Cork’s Damien Cahalane received a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to thirteen men.
– **Final Minutes:** Late points from Hutchinson and Calum Lyons sealed the win for Waterford, despite Cork’s last-minute goal.

Conclusion

In a thrilling contest that showcased the best of Munster hurling, Waterford emerged victorious, thanks to their early dominance and a strong team effort. The match had all the elements of a classic Waterford-Cork battle, with both sides fighting until the very end.

Scorers for Waterford: Dessie Hutchinson 0-10 (9fs), Jamie Barron, Stephen Bennett (1-0 penalty, 1f) 1-3 each, Calum Lyons 0-3, Patrick Curran, Jack Prendergast 0-2 each. Neil Montgomery, Michael Kiely 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 1-4 (2fs), Patrick Horgan 0-7 (7fs), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-4, Shane Barrett 0-3, Seamus Harnedy 0-2, Ger Mellerick, Mark Coleman, Conor Lehane, Robbie O’Flynn, Brian Hayes 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: Shaun O’Brien; Iarlaith Daly, Conor Prunty, Kieran Bennett; Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burca, Mark Fitzgerald; Darragh Lyons, Neil Montgomery; Michael Kiely, Jack Prendergast, Jamie Barron; Kevin Mahony, Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson.

Subs: Patrick Fitzgerald for Mahony (58), Patrick Curran for Montgomery (63), Padraig Fitzgerald for Kiely (73).

CORK: Patrick Collins; Ger Mellerick, Damien Cahalane, Sean O’Donoghue; Robert Downey, Ciaran Joyce, Mark Coleman; Tommy O’Connell, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Sean Twomey, Conor Lehane, Seamus Harnedy; Shane Barrett, Alan Connolly, Patrick Horgan.

Subs: Robbie O’Flynn for Twomey (HT), Brian Hayes for Lehane (52), Luke Meade for Harnedy (60), Eoin Downey for Horgan (64), Jack O’Connor for Coleman (71).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
