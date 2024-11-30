Ireland 22 Australia 19 – Highlights & Reaction

Ireland beat Australia 22-19 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening in their final Autumn Nations Series game.

The fixture that marked the formal celebration of the 150th anniversary of Ireland’s first men’s fixture which took place during the 1874/’75 season.

This afternoon’s game saw Cian Healy set a new Ireland record as he won his 134th international cap.

Australia take early lead

A nervous Ireland found themselves on the back foot during the early stages of Saturday’s game.

A high tackle from Joe McCarthy, which was viewed by officials who decided only to award a penalty – and not go for a yellow card – saw Noah Lolesio kick an easy penalty from directly in front of the posts to put his side into the lead in the 10th minute.

Joe Schmidt’s visitors extended their advantage when Max Jorgensen scored the game’s opening try after 18 minutes.

As the Aussies became stronger, Ireland were stretched badly and under defensive pressure. Winger Kellaway looked to be heading in for a try only for a brilliant trip tackle from Sam Prendergast preventing the winger from scoring.

The visitors immediately spread the ball to the opposite side of the field and Max Jorgensen found himself in space. The Balmain Wolves’ player breached the try-scoring line for the opening five-pointer of the test match.

With Lolesio adding the extras, the Wallabies were in a 10-0 lead.

Van der Flier try

The concession of a penalty by the Wallabies led to Ireland’s first score of the game. With Australia on the back foot from the ensuing Ireland line-out, within three phases Gibson-Park broke for the line before passing to Van der Flier for his 13th international try.

Sam Prendergast missed the conversion opportunity, meaning it was double scores: Ireland 5 Australia 10.

A second successful Lolesio penalty kick extended the visitors’ lead to 13-5 – the final score of the opening 40 minutes.

Half-time: Ireland 5 Australia 13

Ireland took their early second-half opportunity to reduce the deficit. Aussie prop James Slipper was penalised, giving Sam Prendergast a kick from the 10m line, directly in front of the posts. The Leinster kicker comfortably had both the direction and the distance to reduce his side’s deficit to 8-13.

Captain’s try

With Ireland having the momentum, Andy Farrell’s side claimed their second try of the game shortly afterwards. Australia were penalised, and Prendergast kicked for the line. Winning their own throw-in, the home side, with a baying crowd behind them, made headway for the line, with captain, and eventual player of the match Caelin Doris, touching down to put the sides level for the first time in the game. The easy conversion kick, from directly in front of the posts, was slotted over by Prendergast, and Ireland took a 15-13 lead.

As Ireland made changes, one of them, Tom O’Toole was only on the field when conceding a penalty. The easy kick for Lolesio pushed his side back into a marginal 16-15 lead.

Another penalty kick from Lolesio, this time from 47 metres out, but directly in front of the posts, pushed his side into a 15-19 advantage, as the game entered the final quarter.

McCarthy try for Ireland

Replacement Gus McCarthy claimed his second international try after 73 minutes, before another Ireland replacement Jack Crowley successfully converted for a 22-19 lead for the home side – the final score of Ireland’s fourth Autumn Series international.

Today’s international test was the 38th meeting of Ireland and Australia, with the hosts having now 15 successes since the sides first met at Lansdowne Road on 12 November 1927. The Australians have 22 wins to their name and there has been one draw in games between the two countries.

