GAA

Review and Scorers – Dublin snatch dramatic draw against Wexford

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Wexford 1-21 Dublin 2-18

Injury-Time Goals Secure Draw for Dublin

Dublin stunned Wexford with two dramatic injury-time goals from Danny Sutcliffe and Cian O’Sullivan to salvage a draw in the opening round of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Wexford seemed poised for victory with a three-point lead late in the game, but Dublin’s late goals forced a draw in a thrilling finish.

Wexford Takes the Early Lead

The match began with a bang as Wexford’s Lee Chin netted a penalty just 62 seconds in. Dublin, however, remained composed and managed to take a slim lead, thanks to strong performances from Paddy Doyle and Donal Burke. Wexford fans enjoyed an exceptional display from Chin, who played a pivotal role in keeping his team in contention.

Dublin’s Steady Response

Although Wexford led for most of the first half, Dublin’s late scores tied the match at the interval. The Dubs started the second half sluggishly, allowing Wexford to pull ahead again with contributions from Chin and Rory O’Connor. Wexford looked to avenge their recent defeats to Dublin, extending their lead to 1-20 to 0-18 in the final minutes.

Dublin’s Incredible Comeback

Despite facing a four-point deficit late in the match, Dublin never gave up. Danny Sutcliffe scored a goal in the third minute of added time to narrow the gap, and Wexford responded with a point from Cathal Dunbar. However, Dublin completed their remarkable comeback when Cian O’Sullivan scored the equalizing goal in the dying moments, securing a draw for the visitors.

Conclusion

Wexford may rue their missed opportunity to secure a win, but Dublin emerges relieved after escaping with a draw despite a relatively subdued performance. Both teams will need to focus on their upcoming matches against Carlow and Antrim, respectively, while their duels with Kilkenny and Galway will play a key role in determining their chances of qualification.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 1-12 (1-0 penalty, 0-9 frees), Rory O’Connor 0-4, Mark Fanning, Conor McDonald, Conor Hearne, Cian Byrne, Cathal Dunbar 0-1 each

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-7 (6 frees, 1 ‘65), Cian O’Sullivan (0-2 frees), Danny Sutcliffe 1-2 each, Mark Grogan 0-2, Paddy Doyle, Conor Burke, Chris Crummey, Seán Currie, Ronan Hayes 0-1 each

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Shane Reck, Niall Murphy, Matthew O’Hanlon; Simon Donohoe, Damien Reck, Conor Foley; Conor Hearne, Liam Óg McGovern; Cathal Dunbar, Kevin Foley, Rory O’Connor; Richie Lawlor, Lee Chin, Seamus Casey.

Subs: Conor McDonald for Lawlor (44), Cian Byrne for Casey (56), Mikie Dwyer for Foley (67), Darragh Carley for O’Connor (70+3).

Dublin: Seán Brennan; John Bellew, Paddy Smyth, Paddy Doyle; Chris Crummey, Conor Donohoe, Eoghan O’Donnell; Mark Grogan, Conor Burke; Brian Hayes, Donal Burke, Danny Sutcliffe; Ronan Hayes, Cian O’Sullivan, Seán Currie.

Subs: Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing for D. Burke, temp. (10-17), Daire Gray for Doyle (56), Paul Crummey for R. Hayes (64), Darragh Power for Grogan (66), Ó Dúlaing for Currie (69), Dara Purcell for B. Hayes (70+1).

 

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
