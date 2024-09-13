Match Report: Bristol Bears 38-35 Connacht Rugby – Mack is back

Connacht concluded their preseason campaign with a thrilling, high-scoring 38-35 defeat against Bristol Bears, setting the stage for their opening clash in the 2024/25 URC season against Munster next weekend.

The encounter was a showcase of end-to-end rugby, with both teams exchanging blows throughout. Bristol’s clinical attack saw them secure a hard-fought win, but Connacht demonstrated immense resilience, keeping the contest alive until the dying moments. The second half wasn’t as intense due to all the substitutions.

First Half: Electric Start, Momentum Shifts

Bristol wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with James Williams crossing for an early try just two minutes in, converted by AJ MacGinty. Connacht responded swiftly with Andrew Smith charging over the whitewash in the 5th minute, with Josh Ioane adding the extras to level the game. Smith, a standout performer for Connacht, added his second try in the 21st minute, showcasing his blistering pace and eye for the try line.

Bristol’s Harry Randall was instrumental in the first half, punishing Connacht with a sharp interception and a cheeky dummy to bag two tries in quick succession (18’ and 27’). Ioane, however, kept Connacht in touch with a flawless kicking display, converting all of Connacht’s first-half tries, including a late try from Niall Murray after a period of sustained pressure.

At halftime, the scoreboard read **Bristol Bears 24-21 Connacht**, with both teams evenly matched in what was shaping up to be a high-scoring affair.

Second Half: Substitutions and Drama

The second half began with both teams rotating their lineups, bringing on fresh legs and nearly fielding completely different sides. Bristol capitalised first as Benhard Janse van Rensburg sliced through Connacht’s defense to score their fifth try of the evening in the 51st minute, with MacGinty converting to extend their lead to 31-21.

💬 "Pre-season has been brilliant and we've had four good wins. That was the toughest game so far and we're ready to go for @premrugby now." Hear from DOR Pat Lam after today's pre-season victory over Connacht at the HPC 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9x9Warzzpu — Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) September 13, 2024

Connacht, undeterred, responded with Fiachna Barrett crashing over in the 68th minute following a long spell of pressure, narrowing the gap to just three points after Ioane added the conversion. Moments later, Connacht seized the lead for the first time in the match when another try scored by Paul Boyle was converted, taking them ahead 35-31 with just seven minutes remaining.

However, Bristol had the final say. Rich Lane darted over for a try in the 75th minute, and the successful conversion restored the Bears’ advantage at 38-35. Despite late efforts, Connacht couldn’t muster another score, and the match concluded with Bristol narrowly coming out on top.

Final Thoughts: Promising Signs for Connacht

Despite the loss, Connacht will take plenty of positives from the performance, particularly their fighting spirit and attacking prowess. Andrew Smith was electric, and Josh Ioane’s accuracy with the boot was flawless throughout. But most importantly it seen the comeback of Mack Hansen who had been out injured since January. With the URC season opener against Munster next weekend, Connacht will look to fine-tune their defense and build on the strong attacking foundations laid in this preseason encounter.

Match Scorers:

**Bristol Bears:**

– **James Williams** (Try, 2’)

– **Harry Randall** (Tries, 18’, 27’)

– **Harry Thacker** (Try, 33’)

– **Benhard Janse van Rensburg** (Try, 51’)

– **Rich Lane** (Try, 75’)

– **AJ MacGinty** (Conversions, 2’, 18’, 51’, )

**Connacht Rugby:**

– **Andrew Smith** (Tries, 5’, 21’)

– **Niall Murray** (Try, 36’)

– **Fiachna Barrett** (Try, 68’)

– ** Paul Boyle** (Try, 72)

– **Conversions** – Josh Ioane (5’, 21’, 36’, ?, ?

**Starting XV**

(15-9): Mack Hansen, Shane Jennings, Piers O’Conor, Hugh Gavin, Andrew Smith, Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade

(1-8): Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Oisin Dowling, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Cian Prendergast (C)

**Replacements**:

Denis Buckley, Eoin de Buitlear, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, David O’Connor, Paul Boyle, Conor Oliver, Sean Jansen, Ben Murphy, Sean Naughton, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston, Finn Treacy

Connacht’s focus now shifts to the highly anticipated clash with Munster, as they kick off the new URC season next weekend.

