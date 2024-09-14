HomeNewsPorta Fortuna wins Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown
Porta Fortuna wins Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Porta Fortuna, winner of the Group 1 Coolmore Aemrica 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, surrounded by winning connections. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Porta Fortuna and Tom Marquand won the Group 1 Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes over a mile at Leopardstown this afternoon.

One of the two Group 1 contests on day one of the 2024 Irish Champions Festival, it was a fourth success at the highest level for the daughter of Caravaggio.

Trained by Donnacha O’Brien, the three-year-old had finished runner-up in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May before claiming Group 1 wins in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

She becomes only the third favourite to win the race in the last 11 years, the previous two were Legatissimo in 2015 and Tahiyra last year.

