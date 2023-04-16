Video Highlights – Shock result as Monaghan beat Tyrone

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Tyrone v Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/CDR04XdeeH — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 16, 2023

Monaghan beat Tyrone by two points thanks to a late goal from Ryan O’Toole six minutes into injury time.

Monaghan snatch it at the death! – Ryan O'Toole's late goal sees Monaghan progress in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Darren McCurry’s brilliant performance saw Tyrone take the lead with his fifth score, but it was Ryan O’Toole who stole the show with a courageous finish to secure a semi-final spot for Tyrone against Derry.

Tyrone started strong with neat scores from McCurry and Darragh Canavan. Mattie Donnelly added to the tally with a goal on ten minutes, but Conor McManus was the only Monaghan attacker to score from play before the break.

Despite Tyrone’s lead of 1-10 to 0-07 at half-time, Monaghan closed the gap with wind advantage in the second half. A brilliant Stephen O’Hanlon goal gave Monaghan the lead for the first time in the 57th minute, but McCurry hit a couple of scores to regain the lead for Tyrone.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, O’Toole’s spirit of adventure paid off handsomely when he fired home the golden goal, thanks to excellent defensive work from Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle and Karl O’Connell. It was a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

