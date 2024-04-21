HomeGAAVideo Highlights, Review and Scorers - Limerick hurlers fight back to beat...
GAA

Video Highlights, Review and Scorers – Limerick hurlers fight back to beat Clare

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
2

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Limerick’s Comeback Stuns Clare

Limerick showcased their champion’s resilience with a remarkable twelve-point turnaround to defeat Clare and secure two valuable opening points in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. A crowd of 20,055 at Cusack Park witnessed an intense contest as Clare’s nine-point lead in the final quarter was quickly overturned by Limerick’s explosive three-goal rally.

 

Limerick’s Remarkable Turnaround

Clare appeared on course for a home victory as they surged nine points ahead with 15 minutes left. However, Limerick staged a stunning comeback, sparked by Diarmaid Byrnes’ long-range free that found the top corner of the net. This set the stage for further goals from Donnacha Ó Dalaigh and Aaron Gillane, orchestrated by Gearoid Hegarty, to secure an improbable win.

Clare’s Strong Start Falters

Despite an early charge from Limerick, Clare settled into the game, led by Aidan McCarthy’s impeccable freetaking and a goal from Shane O’Donnell, giving them a halftime lead of 1-10 to 0-08. Clare continued to dominate early in the second half, extending their lead to nine points.

Limerick’s Timely Goals

With just ten minutes left, Limerick’s comeback began with Byrnes’ unexpected goal. This was followed by further goals from Ó Dalaigh and Gillane, capitalizing on Clare’s defensive lapses and securing Limerick’s victory.

Conclusion

Clare will lament their missed opportunities and the manner in which they let the game slip away. Limerick’s championship experience and resilience shone through in the face of adversity, earning them a hard-fought win and their first victory at Cusack Park in 34 years. This impressive comeback sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane (1-5, 5f); Donnacha Ó Dalaigh (1-1); Gearoid Hegarty (0-3); Diarmaid Byrnes (1-0f); Cathal O’Neill, David Reidy (0-2 each); Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy (1-10, 8f); David Fitzgerald, Mark Rodgers, Tony Kelly (f) (0-2 each); Shane O’Donnell, Seadna Morey (0-1 each)

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes: William O’Donoghue, Cian Lynch; Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Cathal O’Neill; Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane, David Reidy
Subs: Sean Finn for Casey (5, inj), Donnacha Ó Dalaigh for Flanagan (45), Conor Boylan for T. Morrissey (48), Adam English for O’Donoghue (59), Aidan O’Connor for Gillane (67)

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; Darragh Lohan, Cathal Malone; David Fitzgerald, David Reidy, Peter Duggan; Aidan McCarthy, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers
Subs: Seadna Morey for Lohan (HT), Tony Kelly for Reidy (54), Paul Flanagan for Hayes (58), Shane Meehan for Rodgers (62), Aron Shanagher for Fitzgerald (69)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

