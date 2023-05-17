1,208 total views, 1,208 views today

The Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football Quarter-Finals showcased some thrilling encounters, with Offaly and Meath emerging victorious to secure their places in the semi-finals.

In a closely contested match, Offaly managed to edge past Louth with a final score of 2-11 to 1-13. Offaly started the game strongly, taking an early lead with a goal from Cian Bracken, establishing a 1-2 to 0-0 advantage. However, Louth fought back, and both teams traded goals before halftime, with Pearse Grimes-Murphy finding the net for Louth and Kaelem Bryan responding for Offaly. The Faithful held a narrow lead of 2-6 to 1-7 at halftime. The game remained tight in the closing stages, with Louth taking the lead, but a crucial equalizer from Cillian Foran and a late decisive score from Fionn Carney ensured Offaly’s victory.

Meanwhile, Meath displayed resilience and determination in their quarter-final clash against Wexford, ultimately winning 3-14 to 1-11. Wexford impressed in the first half, with Harry Murphy shining in the attack and Rory Gilbert scoring a goal. Meath, however, staged a remarkable comeback after the break. They improved their performance significantly and turned the game around. Goals from Cormac Liggan, Cian Commons, and Michael McIvor propelled Meath to victory, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

As a result of their triumphs, Meath will face Kildare in the penultimate stage of the competition, while Offaly will have a home advantage as they square off against Dublin in the other semi-final.

The quarter-final matches demonstrated the competitive spirit and skill displayed by the participating teams. Fans can anticipate exhilarating clashes in the upcoming semi-finals, as the remaining teams strive for a coveted spot in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football Final.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com