1,204 total views, 1,204 views today

History was made in the IPL this season, as David Warner became the first overseas player to reach the 6,000-run marker. The Australian legend was awarded a prestigious orange cap after achieving the honor against the Rajasthan Royals. But, the 65 runs for the captain from 55 balls ultimately wasn’t enough for the Capitals, as their miserable start to the 2023 IPL season continued. The defeat means that the Capitals are now massive outsiders for glory in the prestigious competition this year, according to truebluecasinos.org. But, Warner admitted he would trade all his personal accolades in the IPL for success in the money-spinning cricket event.

Warner Makes History

It was a historic moment in the history of the IPL, as no overseas player had ever scored over 6,000 runs in the tournament. But, Warner finally achieved that feat, as he smashed 65 runs from just 55 balls against the Royals in one of the most recent rounds of matches in the tournament. Still, despite his stirring effort, the Capitals remained winless in the competition this season.

Despite his team’s shortcomings, the captain continues to be one of the standout players in the IPL this year, as he sits fourth in the runscorer list in the event this year. After five games, he has already scored 228 runs, with his highest knock coming in his history-making outing against the Royals.

Warner’s IPL Career

Warner was one of the first big international stars to sign up for the IPL, as he began competing in the competition back in 2009 for the Delhi Daredevils. His first season was a hugely successful campaign, as he scored 163 runs across the seven matches that he played, averaging 23.28 runs per game. His success with the bat in the IPL would continue in the Champions League, as Warner became the first player in history to score back-to-back hundreds in the T20 format against the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Warner’s next move would take him to Sunrisers Hyderabad, as he was contracted in a deal worth $880,000. A year later, he was appointed as the captain of the team. But, the side was ultimately disappointed, as they missed out on a spot in the playoffs. However, Warner was more than playing his part, as he ended the IPL as the top run scorer to win the Orange Cap.

First IPL Success

Hyderabad certainly had the tools to go further in the competition, and that was something that they managed to achieve in 2016. Warner was a standout star for the team, as they won their first championship with a victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner scored 69 runs off just 38 balls in the season-concluding showdown.

Sunrisers wouldn’t retain their title in 2017, but Warner set a career-best total of 126 when performing against the Kolkata Knight Riders. That was the third century that he scored in the IPL, and it led him to win the Orange Cap for the second time after ending the campaign with 641 runs.

Warner was retained by the team for the 2018 season, but he was later forced to step down after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The Aussie returned after a year-long ban in 2019, scoring 85 runs from 53 balls against the Knight Riders. He smashed a century on his following outing, before ending the season with the Orange Cap after scoring 692 runs.

Historic Moment

Warner would later be reinstated as captain for the Sunrisers in 2020, and he became the first overseas player to smash 5000 runs in a super over loss against the Knight Riders. He also became the quickest player in the history of the IPL to achieve that feat. But, the season would end in disappointment for the team, as they missed out on a playoff spot after defeat against the Delhi Capitals in a qualifier.

His final season for the Sunrisers came in 2021, but Warner was replaced as captain by Kane Williamson. His final season with the team wasn’t a successful one, as they managed to record just one win in their opening six matches. Warner was later dropped for the second half of the season, leading to his ultimate departure.

Dreaming Of Capitals Success

Warner moved on at the beginning of the 2022 season, as the Sunrisers opted not to retain the Australian star. However, the Capitals made their move for the dominant star. In the 2022 edition of the IPL, he scored an 89th half-century, which set a world record. He ended the season as the top run scorer for the team, but they missed out on a place in the playoffs. The team will be aiming to get back into the playoffs this season, but it looks like a challenging ask given that they are yet to win a game this season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com