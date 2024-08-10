Babouche wins Keeneland Phoenix Stakes for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane

Babouche, in the colours of Juddmonte, gave Ger Lyons and Colin Keane Group 1 success at The Curragh this afternoon.

The previously unbeaten Kodiac filly maintained her 100% record when taking the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes over six furlongs, the highlight of an eight-race Saturday card at flat racing’s headquarters.

Sent off the 5/2 second favourite behind the Aidan O’Brien-trained son of No Nay Never, Whistlejacket (8/13 favourite), Babouche gave Tally Ho Stud stallion Kodiac an eighth individual Group 1 winner.

The Ballydoyle runner, Whistlejacket, in the hands of Ryan Moore was second, one and a half lengths behind the winning filly, with the Adrian Murray-trained, David Egan-ridden 16/1 chance Arizona Blaze coming home third, a length and three-quarters behind the runner-up.

