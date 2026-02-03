Ireland Written Off in Paris? Farrell Names Six Nations Team as France Installed Heavy Favourites

Ireland have been priced as outsiders for Thursday night’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations opener in Paris, with bookmakers firmly backing France — despite Andy Farrell naming an experienced and battle-hardened Match Day 23.

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland at the Stade de France as the 2026 Championship gets under way, but betting markets suggest expectations are low for the visitors, with France listed at 1/7 to win and Ireland drifting to 5/1.

Selection calls at out-half continue to dominate discussion, with Harry Byrne once again the unluckiest omission as Farrell opts for Sam Prendergast to start and Jack Crowley to cover from the bench.

Farrell Backs Continuity for Paris Test

Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale form the back three, while Stuart McCloskey partners Garry Ringrose in midfield. Jamison Gibson-Park and Prendergast are named in the half-backs as Farrell prioritises tempo and game control.

In the pack, Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson start in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne combining in the engine room. Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier and Doris complete the back row.

Harry Byrne the Unlucky Loser Again

Byrne’s absence will raise eyebrows, particularly given his recent form and the condensed nature of the Six Nations. With Ireland light on depth at out-half in recent campaigns, his continued exclusion underlines just how tight Farrell’s selection calls have become.

Instead, Farrell has doubled down on familiarity, with Crowley again trusted as the primary replacement playmaker.

Bench Built for Paris Intensity

Ireland’s bench contains significant power and experience, with Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan and Jack Conan all primed to make an impact, while Craig Casey and Crowley provide tempo and control in the closing stages.

Squad Stats: Experience and Provincial Split

Total caps in Match Day 23: 786

786 Average caps per player: 34

Provincial representation:

Leinster: 13 players

13 players Munster: 5 players

5 players Ulster: 3 players

3 players Connacht: 2 player

Leinster again dominate the selection, particularly across the leadership group and spine of the side, while Connacht’s sole representative is Finlay Bealham.

Farrell: “An Amazing Tournament”

“I’ve been pleased with the application of the squad since we linked up last week and we’ve a good body of work under our belts from our training camp in Portugal,” Farrell said. “The Six Nations is an amazing tournament to compete in and it brings out the best in players. We know what the Stade de France brings and how proud and vocal the travelling Irish support can be.”

Betting: France Strong Favourites

The betting markets paint a clear picture ahead of kick-off:

Match odds: France 1/7, Ireland 5/1, Draw 35/1

France 1/7, Ireland 5/1, Draw 35/1 Handicap: France -13 (10/11), Ireland +13 (10/11)

France -13 (10/11), Ireland +13 (10/11) Six Nations outright: France 8/11, Ireland 6/1

Despite Ireland’s recent competitiveness in Paris, bookmakers expect France’s power and home advantage to prove decisive.

Live Coverage

The match kicks off at 8.10pm Irish time and is live on Virgin Media One and ITV, with radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland v France – Match Day 23

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster)

14. Tommy O’Brien (Leinster)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Leinster)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster, captain)

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley

⸻

