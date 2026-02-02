Romeo Coolio holds off Kargese in Goffs Arkle Chase

Romeo Coolio (4/9 favourite) won the third Grade 1 on Monday’s card, the Goffs Irish Arkle Chase.

Despite only three runners in the two-mile contest, it had a thrilling finish, with the Gordon Elliott-trained favourite just holding off Kargese (2/1) from the Willie Mullins yard.

Kargese, under Paul Townend, took the field around and was gaining at her jumps, with Romeo Coolio losing some lengths.

The mare led into the home straight and it looked as though she was on her way to victory, as the Jack Kennedy-ridden favourite seemed to be struggling.

Romeo Coolio soon fought back, and took the lead, but the mare was not going to go down without a fight and battled all the way to the line, being denied by a neck at the winning post.

The outsider, Downmexicoway (22/1), under Seán O’Keeffe, was third all the way around and collected €15,000 for completing the course.

