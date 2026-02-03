How Early Will Irish Fans Have to Get Up? Rugby World Cup 2027 Ticket Prices and Ireland’s Schedule Revealed

Irish rugby supporters planning ahead for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia now know two things for certain: it will be expensive, and it will be early.

World Rugby has confirmed ticket prices and the full pool-stage schedule for the Rugby World Cup 2027, with all kick-off times listed in Australian local time. Once converted, Ireland’s pool fixtures translate into a run of early-morning starts for fans watching from home — and long, costly journeys for those travelling.

With Ireland drawn in Pool C alongside Argentina, Fiji, Georgia and Uruguay, the tournament is already beginning to take shape from an Irish perspective.

Ireland’s Pool Matches – Dates, Venues and Irish Kick-Off Times

Ireland’s three confirmed pool fixtures are spread across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. All times below are converted to Irish time (IST).

Fixture Venue Local Kick-Off (AUS) Irish Time Ireland v Portugal Sydney Football Stadium Mon 4 Oct – 17:15 08:15 (Ireland) Argentina v Ireland Brisbane Stadium Mon 11 Oct – 18:45 09:45 (Ireland) Ireland v Uruguay Docklands Stadium, Melbourne Sun 17 Oct – 14:45 05:45 (Ireland)

The takeaway for Irish fans is clear: this will be a tournament of early alarms and breakfast rugby, with all three pool games starting before 10am Irish time.

Ticket Prices – What Irish Fans Will Pay

Ticket prices are listed in Australian dollars and include GST. Converted approximately to euro, pool-stage prices fall into the following ranges:

Category A: €350–€370

€350–€370 Category B: €270–€290

€270–€290 Category C: €185–€205

€185–€205 Category D: €120–€135

€120–€135 Standing: €55–€65

Child tickets are available in all categories at reduced prices, making Australia 2027 slightly more family-friendly than recent tournaments — though overall costs remain significant.

Knockout Matches: Where Prices Rise Sharply

As expected, prices escalate dramatically once the tournament reaches the knockout phase, with matches concentrated in Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Quarter-finals: up to €520

up to €520 Semi-finals: up to €700+

up to €700+ Final: up to €1,300+

For Irish fans hoping to follow Ireland deep into the tournament, a realistic ticket-only budget could exceed €2,000 before travel or accommodation is factored in.

The Travel Reality for Irish Supporters

Unlike France 2023, Australia 2027 is very much a destination World Cup.

Return flights from Ireland are expected to cost between €1,400 and €1,800

Internal flights are unavoidable, with venues spread thousands of kilometres apart

Accommodation prices are likely to spike around match weeks

This is a tournament that rewards early planning — and deep pockets — particularly for supporters aiming to attend more than one Ireland fixture.

Early Starts, Big Stakes

From an Irish viewing perspective, the early kick-off times may actually suit pubs, clubs and supporters’ groups, with morning games lending themselves to organised breakfasts and watch parties.

For travelling fans, the promise of packed stadiums, world-class facilities and a genuine chance to see Ireland contend at the sharp end of the tournament will outweigh the cost and logistics.

Either way, one thing is already clear: when Ireland take to the field in Australia in 2027, Irish fans will need to set the alarm.

