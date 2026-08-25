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Live Sport This Week: TV & Streaming Guide

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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Live Sport This Week: TV & Streaming Guide

From football and rugby to GAA Rounders, athletics, golf, tennis and Aussie Rules, there is a packed week of live sport ahead across Irish television and streaming platforms.

SportsNewsIreland has pulled together the key live events from Tuesday through Sunday, including European football, international rugby, the GAA Rounders All-Ireland Finals and more than 100 live club GAA matches available across Clubber, StreamSport and other streaming services.

Tuesday

  • 6:00pm — South Africa v New Zealand — Sky Sports Action
  • 8:00pm — LASK v Celtic — Premier Sports
  • 8:00pm — Glint v GNK Dynamo — Virgin Media Two
  • 8:00pm — Valencia v Real Betis — Premier Sports 2

Wednesday

  • 8:00pm — Real Madrid v Real Sociedad — Premier Sports
  • 8:00pm — Lyon v Fenerbahçe — RTÉ2
  • 8:00pm — Viking v NEC — Virgin Media Two

Thursday

  • 5:00pm — Champions League Draw — Virgin Media Two
  • 7:00pm — Diamond League Athletics — Virgin Media Two

Friday

  • 10:40am — Bulldogs v Collingwood — Aussie Rules Playoffs — TNT Sports
  • 8:00pm — Drogheda v Dundalk — Virgin Media Two

Saturday

  • 10:40am — Melbourne v Carlton — Aussie Rules Playoffs — TNT Sports
  • 12:30pm — Liverpool v Nottingham Forest — TNT Sports 1
  • 1:00pm — Sandown Racing — Virgin Media One
  • 3:00pm — Bournemouth v Everton — Premier Sports
  • 4:10pm — South Africa v New Zealand
  • 4:30pm — Leinster v Munster — Women’s Interpros Rugby — TG4 YouTube
  • 5:00pm — Texas v North Carolina — TG4
  • 8:00pm — Argentina v Australia — Sky Sports+

Sunday

  • 11:00am — St Kieran’s v St Senan’s — Junior All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube
  • 11:00am — US Open Tennis — Sky Sports
  • 1:00pm — Galway City Rapparees v Elphin — Intermediate All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube
  • 1:00pm — Chelsea v Brighton — Sky Sports
  • 2:00pm — Irish Women’s Open Golf — RTÉ2
  • 3:30pm — Breaffy v Limekiln — Senior All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube
  • 4:30pm — Manchester United v Ipswich — Sky Sports
  • 7:00pm — PGA Tour Golf — Sky Sports

PLUS: 100+ Live Club GAA Matches

There are also more than 100 live club GAA matches available across Clubber, StreamSport and other streaming platforms throughout the week.

A Huge Week of Live Sport

Whether your sport is football, rugby, GAA, GAA Rounders, tennis, golf, athletics, horse racing or Aussie Rules, there is plenty to watch across the week.

Keep up with SportsNewsIreland for the latest sports news, previews, analysis, results and coverage from Ireland and around the world.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
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