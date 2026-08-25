Live Sport This Week: TV & Streaming Guide

From football and rugby to GAA Rounders, athletics, golf, tennis and Aussie Rules, there is a packed week of live sport ahead across Irish television and streaming platforms.

SportsNewsIreland has pulled together the key live events from Tuesday through Sunday, including European football, international rugby, the GAA Rounders All-Ireland Finals and more than 100 live club GAA matches available across Clubber, StreamSport and other streaming services.

Tuesday

6:00pm — South Africa v New Zealand — Sky Sports Action

— South Africa v New Zealand — Sky Sports Action 8:00pm — LASK v Celtic — Premier Sports

— LASK v Celtic — Premier Sports 8:00pm — Glint v GNK Dynamo — Virgin Media Two

— Glint v GNK Dynamo — Virgin Media Two 8:00pm — Valencia v Real Betis — Premier Sports 2

Wednesday

8:00pm — Real Madrid v Real Sociedad — Premier Sports

— Real Madrid v Real Sociedad — Premier Sports 8:00pm — Lyon v Fenerbahçe — RTÉ2

— Lyon v Fenerbahçe — RTÉ2 8:00pm — Viking v NEC — Virgin Media Two

Thursday

5:00pm — Champions League Draw — Virgin Media Two

— Champions League Draw — Virgin Media Two 7:00pm — Diamond League Athletics — Virgin Media Two

Friday

10:40am — Bulldogs v Collingwood — Aussie Rules Playoffs — TNT Sports

— Bulldogs v Collingwood — Aussie Rules Playoffs — TNT Sports 8:00pm — Drogheda v Dundalk — Virgin Media Two

Saturday

10:40am — Melbourne v Carlton — Aussie Rules Playoffs — TNT Sports

— Melbourne v Carlton — Aussie Rules Playoffs — TNT Sports 12:30pm — Liverpool v Nottingham Forest — TNT Sports 1

— Liverpool v Nottingham Forest — TNT Sports 1 1:00pm — Sandown Racing — Virgin Media One

— Sandown Racing — Virgin Media One 3:00pm — Bournemouth v Everton — Premier Sports

— Bournemouth v Everton — Premier Sports 4:10pm — South Africa v New Zealand

— South Africa v New Zealand 4:30pm — Leinster v Munster — Women’s Interpros Rugby — TG4 YouTube

— Leinster v Munster — Women’s Interpros Rugby — TG4 YouTube 5:00pm — Texas v North Carolina — TG4

— Texas v North Carolina — TG4 8:00pm — Argentina v Australia — Sky Sports+

Sunday

11:00am — St Kieran’s v St Senan’s — Junior All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube

— St Kieran’s v St Senan’s — Junior All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube 11:00am — US Open Tennis — Sky Sports

— US Open Tennis — Sky Sports 1:00pm — Galway City Rapparees v Elphin — Intermediate All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube

— Galway City Rapparees v Elphin — Intermediate All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube 1:00pm — Chelsea v Brighton — Sky Sports

— Chelsea v Brighton — Sky Sports 2:00pm — Irish Women’s Open Golf — RTÉ2

— Irish Women’s Open Golf — RTÉ2 3:30pm — Breaffy v Limekiln — Senior All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube

— Breaffy v Limekiln — Senior All-Ireland Final, GAA Rounders — TG4 YouTube 4:30pm — Manchester United v Ipswich — Sky Sports

— Manchester United v Ipswich — Sky Sports 7:00pm — PGA Tour Golf — Sky Sports

PLUS: 100+ Live Club GAA Matches There are also more than 100 live club GAA matches available across Clubber, StreamSport and other streaming platforms throughout the week.

A Huge Week of Live Sport

Whether your sport is football, rugby, GAA, GAA Rounders, tennis, golf, athletics, horse racing or Aussie Rules, there is plenty to watch across the week.

Keep up with SportsNewsIreland for the latest sports news, previews, analysis, results and coverage from Ireland and around the world.

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