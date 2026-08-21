Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe is York Friday feature

The Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes is Friday’s feature at York Racecourse.

With 18 horses declared for the five-furlong sprint, Wesley Ward’s unbeaten Bacio, winner of the Palace Of Holyroodehouse Handicap at Royal Ascot in June, is expected to go off as favourite for jockey Juan Hernandez.

Juddmonte reclaimed most of their sponsorship money on Wednesday when winning the Juddmonte International Stakes with Item, and Coolmore will attempt the same feat in the Nunthorpe with Mission Central.

Bred by Gigginstown House Stud, the gelded son of No Nay Never also won at Royal Ascot over five furlongs. He was a winner of the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes from Rayevka, who also re-opposed today, and will provide a strong challenge, and Overpass.

The Aidan O’Brien-handled Mission Central disappointed the last day when only seventh in the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes at Newmarket, and it was noticeable that he faded in the final furlong. Back down to five furlongs on Friday, he should be more suited to the distance and should be in the final shake-up.

For last year’s winner, Asfoora, this may be her final race for trainer Henry Dwyer, who will hope to see her retire to the breeding shed on a positive note. She will again be the mount of Oisín Murphy.

Weatherby’s Lonsdale Cup

The Group 2 Weatherby’s Lonsdale Cup Stakes for the stayers goes to post at 2.25pm. The £250,000 contest sees the return of Cabelloa De Mar from his exertions in the God Cup at Royal Ascot in late June. The son of Phoenix Of Spain will represent George Scott and will be the mount of Oisín Murphy.

Amiloc has not won since the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2025, and was well supported the last day before jockey Hector Crouch was unseated leaving the stalls in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes. Rossa Ryan, the son of Postponed’s regular rider will take the mount on Friday.

Illinois will represent Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, with the in-form Colin Keane teaming up with Willie Mullins’ runner, Columbus. The Paddy Twomey-handled Carmers is now a non-runner.

Irish-trained runners at York on Friday, 21 August 2026.

1.50 Sky Bet Mile Handicap (Heritage Handicap)

Krasimir (IRE) G M Lyons

2.25 Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2)

Columbus (GER) W P Mullins

Illinois (IRE) A P O’Brien

3.00 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2)

Marco Polo (IRE) A P O’Brien

3.35 Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1)

Mission Central (IRE) A P O’Brien

4.10 Assured Data Protection Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race)

Truth Be Told (IRE) M C Grassick

Zanndabad (IRE) A J Martin

4.45 British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes (GBB Race)

Benjamin Hornigold (GB) Joseph Patrick O’Brien

Oklahoma (USA) A P O’Brien

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