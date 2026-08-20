Sun Goddess highly impressive in Harry’s Half Million

Sun Goddess (evens favourite) showed an incredible turn of foot to comfortably win the Harry’s Half Million by Goffs at York on Thursday afternoon.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the Aidan O’Brien filly was carrying a penalty for her recent Group 1 Phoenix Stakes success at The Curragh.

Held up towards the rear of a big field of runners, the daughter of Sioux Nation was hampered when making her original challenge.

Moore switched the juvenile to the right with more than a furlong to run, but she still had plenty to do to become a major player at the business end of the race.

Once she got daylight and the assistance of Moore in the saddle, the Group 1 winner made striking headway before she took the lead with a furlong to race.

She quickly put daylight between herself and the remainder of the field, and the result was crystal clear within strides, as she ran out a most-impressive six-length winner.

Battle Fever, and 80/1 shot, took second for Kevin Ryan and Kevin Stott, with Speed Of Sound (40/1), next home, three-quarters-of-a-length further back, in the hands of Saffie Osbourne.

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