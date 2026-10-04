NFL – Colts v Commanders in London, Live on Virgin TV

The NFL returns to London this afternoon, with the first of three games in the 2026 regular season in the English capital.

Today, the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders clash at White Hart Lane Stadium, with the game live on Virgin Media 2 from 2.25pm.

Both the Colts and the Commanders come into this afternoon’s game with 1-2 records for the season, while both sides achieved two-point victories last week.

Indianapolis’ Daniel Jones, who played in the NFL game in Berlin in 2025, and Washington’s Marcus Mariota, who started in Madrid, will today become the seventh and eighth quarterbacks to start an international game in consecutive seasons in different markets.

The home of Tottenham Hotspur has previously hosted 12 NFL games, while the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing at the venue next Sunday.

In last season’s two regular season NFL games at White Hart Lane, both of which attracted over 60,000 fans, Minnesota Viking got the better of the Cleveland Browns on a 21-17 score line, before the Denver Broncos edged the New York Jets out in a 13-11 game.

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